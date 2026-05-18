Ghanaian TikToker Ɛbɛ-Costi-Wo has come under heavy criticism over his outfit choice at the funeral of Mr Amprah’s late mother

Many Ghanaians criticised his appearance, arguing that funerals are solemn occasions meant for mourning and paying respect to the deceased

Many online users are calling for greater decorum at funeral events, stressing the importance of preserving the dignity of such occasions

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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Ɛbɛ-Costi-Wo has come under intense criticism on social media following his appearance at the funeral ceremony of the late wife of fellow TikToker Mr Amprah.

The content creator, widely known online for his unconventional and attention-grabbing fashion choices, sparked outrage after arriving at the solemn event dressed in what many described as a large black plastic bag instead of traditional funeral attire.

Popular TikToker, Ɛbɛ-Costi-Wo arrives at the funeral ceremony of Last Hero’s late mother in an outfit that has sparked intense reactions online. Photo credit: Ɛbɛ-Costi-Wo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Videos and photos from the funeral have since gone viral across multiple social media platforms, triggering widespread debate among users over what many believe was an inappropriate choice of clothing for such an occasion.

For many Ghanaians, funerals are sacred and emotional gatherings meant for mourning, reflection and paying final respects to the deceased while offering comfort and support to grieving families.

However, critics argue that Ɛbɛ-Costi-Wo’s appearance shifted attention away from the purpose of the ceremony and instead turned focus toward his fashion statement.

Several commenters accused the TikToker of deliberately seeking attention and attempting to trend online, rather than participating respectfully in the funeral proceedings.

Netizens question Ɛbɛ-Costi-Wo's intentions

A section of social media users suggested that the controversial outfit was intentionally designed to spark reactions and generate online conversations.

Funeral ceremonies in Ghana are traditionally regarded as solemn occasions for mourning, reflection and paying final respects to the deceased. Photo caption: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to some critics, the choice to wear an oversized black polyethene material instead of conventional black funeral clothing appeared calculated to make him the centre of attraction at the event.

Others described the move as insensitive and disrespectful, especially considering the emotional nature of the occasion and the grief being experienced by the bereaved family.

“This was not the right place for such fashion statements,” one commenter wrote, reflecting the sentiments shared by many online users.

Public calls for respect at funerals

The incident has reignited discussions about social media culture, public behaviour and the increasing tendency of some influencers to use sensitive events as opportunities for visibility and online engagement.

In Ghanaian culture, funerals are traditionally treated with seriousness and dignity, and actions perceived to undermine that atmosphere are often met with strong public disapproval.

Many social media users have therefore called for greater respect and decorum at funeral events, arguing that moments of mourning should not be turned into opportunities for self-expression or online trends.

Despite the backlash, the viral moment has continued to dominate conversations online, with opinions remaining sharply divided over whether the TikToker’s outfit was creative self-expression or an inappropriate attempt to gain attention.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Public slam Ɛbɛ-Costi-Wo in the comment section

Some commenters vented their spleen in the comment section. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Kofi Hanson commented:

"Such disrespect to Last Hero!!! This is a No!"

Smurk shared:

"This is disrespectful, bro, honestly."

CUTE and PRETTY opined:

"Please, this is very disrespectful 🥺🥺"

Popular TikToker's mother addresses daughter's marriage crisis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of popular Ghanaian TikTok personality, actress, beautician and entrepreneur Adwoa Rema has opened up about her daughter's ongoing marital problems with her husband, Charles Mensah.

Adwoa Rema married her husband Charles in a grand wedding ceremony in Ghana that went viral on social media on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh