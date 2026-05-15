Beckham becomes the UK’s first billionaire sportsman in the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List, marking a historic financial milestone

The former Manchester United star has built a £1.185bn fortune alongside Victoria Beckham, boosted by football and business ventures

Beckham’s wealth surge is driven by his co-ownership of Inter Miami CF and global endorsement deals

David Beckham has made history by becoming the first British sportsman to reach billionaire status, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.

The former Manchester United and England captain now joins an elite group of global sporting figures after building a fortune through football, business ventures, and major brand endorsements.

Beckham tops UK sports wealth rankings as Inter Miami investment and business ventures push him into billionaire territory. Image credit: Megan Briggs

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Beckham's historic billionaire milestone

The combined fortune of Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, is estimated at £1.185 billion.

The former Manchester United and England captain now ranks second among the wealthiest figures in British sport, behind former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone and his family, whose wealth stands at £2 billion.

According to a BBC report, a major part of Beckham’s fortune comes from his role as co-owner of Inter Miami CF, currently regarded as the most valuable club in Major League Soccer.

The 51-year-old, knighted late last year, also earns heavily through endorsement deals with brands including Adidas and Hugo Boss.

Other notable names on the list include Lewis Hamilton, Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who remain among Britain’s richest sporting personalities.

Source: YEN.com.gh