David Beckham Becomes UK’s First Billionaire Sports Star in 2026 Sunday Times Rich List
- Beckham becomes the UK’s first billionaire sportsman in the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List, marking a historic financial milestone
- The former Manchester United star has built a £1.185bn fortune alongside Victoria Beckham, boosted by football and business ventures
- Beckham’s wealth surge is driven by his co-ownership of Inter Miami CF and global endorsement deals
David Beckham has made history by becoming the first British sportsman to reach billionaire status, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.
The former Manchester United and England captain now joins an elite group of global sporting figures after building a fortune through football, business ventures, and major brand endorsements.
Beckham's historic billionaire milestone
The combined fortune of Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, is estimated at £1.185 billion.
The former Manchester United and England captain now ranks second among the wealthiest figures in British sport, behind former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone and his family, whose wealth stands at £2 billion.
According to a BBC report, a major part of Beckham’s fortune comes from his role as co-owner of Inter Miami CF, currently regarded as the most valuable club in Major League Soccer.
The 51-year-old, knighted late last year, also earns heavily through endorsement deals with brands including Adidas and Hugo Boss.
Other notable names on the list include Lewis Hamilton, Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who remain among Britain’s richest sporting personalities.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh