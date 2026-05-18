15-year-old Sadisu Buba Mahmud withdraws from House of Representatives race after age revelation

Mahmud misrepresented his age to secure APC candidacy for the 2027 National Assembly election

Investigation uncovers forged documentation confirming Mahmud's real age as 15, contradicting his claims

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Fifteen-year-old boy with dwarfism, Sadisu Buba Mahmud, has withdrawn from contesting a House of Representatives seat after he was found to have lied about his age.

Mahmud had pretended to be an adult aged 30 years.

Buba Mahmud: 15-Year-Old Who Lied About His Age Withdraws From House Of Representatives Election

Source: Facebook

He was exposed by the Peoples Gazette ahead of the House of Representatives election in the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

The 15-year-old lied to the public, including leaders of the All Progressives Congress that he was 30 years old.

The Gazette reported that Mahmud announced his withdrawal in a letter addressed to the Kaduna State chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

“This was not an easy decision. But it was hastened by the reconciliation efforts initiated by stakeholders and leaders of our party. Consequently, after extensive consultations with my family, political associates, and stakeholders within our great party, I have decided that this decision is in the best interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I believe that uniting behind a single candidate is paramount to our victory in the general election and for the continued progress of our constituency and state."

“My withdrawal is not a sign of weakness, but a sacrifice for the greater good of the party. I assure you that I remain a faithful party member and am committed to working tirelessly to ensure the victory of the party’s consensus candidate and the party at large at the polls.”

Mahmud’s withdrawal came after an interview with the BBC, where he claimed that he was 30 years old and met the constitutional age requirement of 25 to contest a seat in the lower legislative chamber.

Also, during the process of obtaining his party membership card, he reportedly claimed to be 30 years old and that he was married.

He claimed he was born on August 2, 1995, hails from Sabon Gari in Zaria, Kaduna State, and worked as a driver before venturing into politics.

The Gazette investigation revealed that Mahmud presented a forged age certificate declaration when he submitted his form to the APC screening committee.

Source: YEN.com.gh