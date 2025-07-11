Once at the heart of a furious clash with Spurs players, Kudus is now going to train beside them in the same kit

Tottenham Hotspur have completed their first major signing of the summer by bringing in Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus and Spurs' Brazilian forward Richarlison has reacted with a playful jab.

The 24-year-old attacker arrives from West Ham United after putting pen to paper on a six-year deal. His move marks a significant statement of intent by the North London club, who are looking to build a more competitive squad under Thomas Frank ahead of the new season.

Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur and Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United challenge during an EPL game on December 7, 2023. Image credit: Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

Kudus, who impressed in his debut Premier League campaign but struggled last term, makes the switch across London with a strong reputation as a dynamic and explosive forward.

Despite West Ham’s inconsistent performances in 2023/24, Kudus stood out with his ability to take on defenders, make crucial assists, and make a difference in the final third as he did in the Hammers' 2-0 victory at Manchester United.

Mohammed Kudus chaotic display against Tottenham

Although Kudus now wears the lilywhite of Spurs, it wasn't long ago that he was making headlines for very different reasons at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to the Mirror, Kudus was at the center of a chaotic encounter that saw him dismissed following a second-half altercation in a heated Premier League clash last October.

Back then, West Ham had taken an early lead through none other than the Ghanaian himself, who looked set to haunt the home side.

The ex-Ajax man was a constant menace and even came close to doubling his tally, only to be denied by Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario. At the time, Tottenham were trying to steady themselves after a patchy start to the campaign, and Kudus looked primed to deepen their woes.

Tottenham defeated West Ham 4-1

Tottenham, under ex-boss Ange Postecoglou, turned things around in spectacular fashion as Dejan Kulusevski struck before half-time to level the score, and what followed in the second half was an attacking onslaught.

An own goal turned the tide, and quickfire strikes from South Korean Son Heung-Min and Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma secured an emphatic 4-1 victory for the home side.

However, the drama was not over despite the five goals scored in the huge clash. Mohammed Kudus, frustrated and perhaps overwhelmed by the rapid turnaround, found himself embroiled in controversy late in the game.

Kudus red-carded against Tottenham

Kudus chased back but failed to win a ball cleanly as Micky van de Ven raced forward on a counter-attack. With Van de Ven on the ground, the now Tottenham winger continued to go for the ball.

His actions drew a furious reaction from the Dutch defender, who jumped to his feet and pushed Kudus in response. The Black Stars player retaliated, and what followed was an all-out skirmish.

Multiple players from both sides joined the fray, including Richarlison, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan Johnson, and Destiny Udogie.

West Ham teammates Edson Alvarez, Jarrod Bowen, Carlos Soler, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka tried to pull Kudus away, but tempers had already boiled over.

The Ghanaian’s final act, placing his hands on Sarr’s face, proved too much for the officials to ignore. After a VAR review, Mohammed Kudus was shown a red card and handed a three-match suspension.

Mohammed Kudus rubs his hand on Micky Van der Ven's face during aTottenham vs. West Ham EPL game on October 19, 2024. Image credit: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

His absence was felt at West Ham United, as he missed five games before returning to action in December of last year.

Richarlison welcomes Kudus to Tottenham

Despite the fiery clash last season, there appear to be no hard feelings from within the Spurs dressing room following Spurs' capture of Mohammed Kudus on Thursday, July 10.

Richarlison, never one to miss an opportunity for some mischief, took to social media to greet his new teammate in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

According to Football London, the Brazilian shared a photo from the infamous brawl, specifically the moment Kudus squared up to Van de Ven.

The ex-Everton striker also added a playful caption, saying “Welcome to the Spurs family Kudus.” In the background of the image, a younger Richarlison can be spotted just seconds before diving into the chaos himself.

From fiery rivals to teammates, Kudus and Richarlison now find themselves on the same side, ready to fight for the same cause in a new chapter at Tottenham.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, veteran Ghanaian sports journalist Dr. Frank Owusu Ansah of Kessben TV, believes Kudus' move to Spurs is just as good as his transfer to West Ham two seasons ago.

''I think this move for Kudus is just as exciting and great as his joining of West Ham United two years ago. Both teams are famous and part of decently performing sides in the EPL in recent years. He's joining a side that just won the Europa League, and I see it as an excellent choice.'' Owusu Ansah said.

5 ways Kudus can elevate his PL career

YEN.com.gh earlier featured five major areas Mohammed Kudus must improve to shine again in the English Premier League, especially after signing for a new club, Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghanaian playmaker endured a difficult spell in the 2024/25 season at West Ham United, registering just 5 goals and 4 assists in all competitions.

