Jordan Ayew scored directly from a corner kick in the final minutes to seal a 2-1 victory over OH Leuven in a pre-season friendly

The Ghana captain impressed with dangerous deliveries, creative play, and a shot off the bar, proving his attacking threat beyond just the goal

Signed from Crystal Palace for £8 million, Ayew’s brilliant debut performance has Leicester fans optimistic about their Championship promotion chances

Jordan Ayew made a memorable impact in Leicester City’s pre-season, netting a jaw-dropping winner in their 2-1 victory over Belgian side OH Leuven on Saturday.

The match was held at Leicester’s training ground as the Foxes ramp up preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign following their relegation from the Premier League.

Jordan Ayew: Ghana striker scores rare direct goal from corner for Leicester

Leicester got off to a dream start as Takahero Akimoto turned the ball into his own net within the opening minute.

Leuven equalised shortly after halftime through Jovan Mijatovic, setting up a tight contest. But in the dying moments, Ayew delivered a sensational goal directly from a corner kick, curling the ball into the top corner, leaving fans and teammates in awe.

The strike quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the technical brilliance of the goal.

Jordan Ayew impresses with all-round performance

Even before his wonder strike, Ayew was causing trouble for Leuven’s defence.

His set-piece deliveries were consistently dangerous, and he was frequently involved in the buildup, creating chances for himself and others.

Though he scuffed a couple of opportunities and was denied once by the crossbar, Ayew’s influence on the game was undeniable.

His sharpness and creativity highlighted why Leicester secured his services from Crystal Palace in an £8 million deal in August 2024.

The Ghanaian’s experience and attacking flair are already proving valuable for Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Jordan Ayew to lead Leicester promotion push

Ayew is expected to play a central role in Leicester’s bid for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Last season, he netted five league goals for Palace, and his early form in pre-season suggests he’s ready to surpass that tally in the Championship.

As Leicester continue their pre-season schedule with more friendly matches, Ayew’s standout moment serves as an encouraging sign for fans eager to see their side bounce back.

With leadership, experience, and magic in his boots, Ayew could be the spark Leicester need for a successful promotion campaign.

Jordan Ayew trains with his son Kiyan

YEN.com.gh also shared that Jordan Ayew and his second son, Kiyan, were spotted on the training ground alongside a group of experienced players.

Displaying calmness, confidence, and maturity beyond his years, Kiyan moved through the drills effortlessly, hinting at a promising football career in the making.

