Ghana’s Black Queens sealed a place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 WAFCON with a commanding 4-1 victory over Tanzania

This marks the first time since 2016 that the senior women’s national team has advanced to the knockout stage of the continental tournament

The Queens now brace themselves for a tough quarter-final showdown against one of the tournament’s top contenders

Ghana came alive under the lights in Berkane, brushing aside Tanzania in a winner-takes-it-all clash to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Goals from Princella Adubea, Alice Kusi, Evelyn Badu, and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah saw the Black Queens triumph 4-1 at the Stade Municipal de Berkane on Monday night, delivering their best performance of the tournament when it mattered most.

After a rocky start, losing narrowly to South Africa and drawing 1-1 with Mali, the Queens had no room for error. Their fate rested squarely in their hands, and they responded with urgency from the first whistle.

The early pressure paid off in unusual fashion. A poor clearance from Tanzania’s Najat Idrisa ricocheted off Princella Adubea and looped into the net for Ghana’s opener in the 12th minute.

It wasn’t the cleanest goal, but it reflected Ghana’s relentless press and desire to dominate.

Despite creating more chances and even rattling the crossbar, Ghana couldn't stretch their lead, and they were made to pay just before the break.

A lapse in defending on a set-piece allowed Tanzania back into the game. Stumai Athumani pounced on a loose ball and finished sharply from a tight angle in the 41st minute to level the score.

The restart saw Ghana step up their intensity once again. Their pressure soon yielded results when Alice Kusi was called upon from the penalty spot.

Calm and composed, she converted with precision to put the Queens back in front, her second of the tournament after scoring against Mali. That goal opened the floodgates.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren made a pair of tactical changes midway through the second half, introducing Evelyn Badu and Stella Nyamekye. The impact was immediate and decisive.

With just three minutes left in regulation time, Badu latched onto a lovely assist from the lively Boye-Hlorkah and made no mistake.

Moments later, the roles were reversed. Nyamekye turned provider, setting up Boye-Hlorkah for a clinical finish that capped off a commanding performance, as noted by CAF Online.

Black Queens book quarter-final date with Algeria

This win marked Ghana’s first progression to the knockout stage of the Women’s AFCON since 2016.

The Black Queens secured second place in Group C behind South Africa and will now face Algeria, runners-up from Group B, in the quarter-final, as noted by the BBC.

Black Queens star dares Kudus to a skills showdown

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a playful football challenge between a Black Queens player and Mohammed Kudus.

Although Kudus is rated as the third-best dribbler in Europe’s top five leagues, he found it tough keeping up with the impressive footwork of the Ghanaian women’s star.

