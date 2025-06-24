Stephen Appiah's second son, Rodney, made his debut appearance at the La Bawaleshie Park for a casual kickabout session

The former Great Olympics midfielder is bent on following in his father's rich football legacy despite injury setbacks

His legendary dad holds the enviable honour of being the first player to captain Ghana to the senior men's World Cup in 2006

Rodney Appiah, the second son of Ghana football legend Stephen Appiah, made his first appearance at the famous La Bawaleshie Park on Monday, June 23, drawing attention not just for his name but for his presence on the pitch.

Now 23, Rodney looked quite grown-up as he stepped onto the sandy surface of the East Legon-based park.

Rodney Appiah, the second son of Stephen Appiah, shows up at the La Bawaleshie Park.

Rodney Appiah steps onto La Bawaleshie Park in surprise debut

Dressed in an all-black outfit, he sported dreadlocks—a contrast to his father’s iconic clean-shaven look.

In a video that’s gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), Rodney is seen walking onto the sandy pitch, where he remains a beloved figure among many of the players and fans around the area.

Stephen, now 44, still commands admiration as both a former football great and current football administrator.

Rodney Appiah: The long journey to following his father's footsteps

Keen-eyed fans also noticed Rodney wearing a knee strap on his left leg, often used to manage discomfort from conditions like jumper’s knee or minor strains.

Although there’s no official word on an injury, the strap hinted that the young midfielder may still be managing some lingering fitness issues.

Rodney’s career has already been marked by setbacks.

Once hailed as a rising star, his path has been repeatedly interrupted by injuries—a frustrating reality that many young athletes face.

From a young age, Rodney showed signs of natural talent. He famously clinched the MVP title in a private schools’ football tournament during his time at the British International School, fuelling talk that he might follow in his father’s footsteps.

He began his foray into professional football at lower-tier side KingStep FC before later joining Accra Great Olympics, one of Ghana’s traditional football clubs.

Though his potential was evident, injuries made it difficult for him to gain consistent momentum.

According to Transfermarkt, Rodney is currently playing for Sporting Dubai FC, a club in the third tier of UAE football.

The name Appiah carries weight in Ghanaian football, and Rodney’s journey naturally draws comparisons.

Stephen Appiah: Rodney's father's glittering career

His father, Stephen, enjoyed a glittering career, featuring for European heavyweights like Juventus, Parma, and Fenerbahçe, as well as local giants Hearts of Oak.

Rodney Appiah in action for Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League in the 2022/23 football season.

Today, the elder Appiah serves as vice chairman of the Black Stars management committee, acting as a bridge between players and decision-makers.

Rodney’s road may be different—and more challenging—but for a young man born into football, the story is still being written.

