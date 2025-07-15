Pundit and ex-Arsenal player Perry Groves has raised serious issues regarding Mohammed Kudus' performances and attitude

Tottenham Hotspur sealed the surprise signing of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United for a reported £55 million

The Ghana international was underwhelming as he registered just 5 goals and 4 assists across all competitions last season

Tottenham Hotspur have made a significant statement in the summer transfer window by securing the signature of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian international becomes Thomas Frank’s third signing since taking over as the club’s new manager.

Pictured: Mohammed Kudus (left), Thomas Frank (right).

Source: Getty Images

The North London outfit are clearly not done yet, with more signings expected before the window shuts, but Kudus stands out as a marquee addition full of intrigue and promise.

Kudus arrives with a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most entertaining and dynamic attackers. Known for his dazzling footwork and ability to beat defenders with ease, the Ghanaian adds a new layer of unpredictability to Tottenham’s frontline.

Since the beginning of the 2023/24 season, no player in the league has completed more dribbles than Kudus, who sits at an astonishing tally of 216.

The 24-year-old still has room to grow, and that’s exactly the kind of profile Thomas Frank has historically excelled with.

The Danish coach’s record at Brentford—where he developed players like Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, and Bryan Mbeumo into Premier League standouts—speaks volumes about his ability to refine attacking talent.

Kudus, therefore, could be the perfect canvas for Frank to work on as Spurs aim to improve upon their 17th Premier League finish last season.

Mohammed Kudus' first Tottenham training

The Nima-born footballer took part in his first training session with his new teammates at Hotspur Way on Monday and reportedly looked sharp and motivated.

The Ghanaian was seen linking up well during drills, with fans and coaches noting his enthusiasm and focus.

He has already found a mentor in senior player Ben Davies, who has helped him settle into the squad and the environment in North London.

Mohammed Kudus during his first Tottenham training on July 14, 2025.

Source: Twitter

Tottenham fans will get their first live glimpse of Kudus in action this weekend when Spurs travel to Reading for a preseason friendly.

Initial impressions suggest he is fitting in quickly, and his natural flair has already drawn excitement from the club’s supporters.

How will Thomas Frank use Kudus?

What makes the signing even more interesting is how Kudus fits into Frank’s tactical vision. Frank demands a lot from his players, especially off the ball.

Kudus, while a flair player, will need to show he can match that intensity if he’s to earn a regular starting role under the Dane.

With multiple positions under his belt, from attacking midfield to wide forward and even a stint as a false nine, Kudus provides versatility.

According to the BBC, Frank could use him in various roles depending on the game plan, but the key to unlocking Kudus’ full potential will lie in balancing his individual brilliance with the team-first mentality Frank insists upon.

Perry Groves questions Kudus' transfer to Tottenham

Meanwhile, some critics have expressed doubts about whether Kudus is the right fit for a Thomas Frank team.

Among them is former Arsenal winger and current pundit Perry Groves, who shared a cautious perspective about the Ghanaian’s mentality and consistency.

According to Groves, as quoted by TBR Football, Kudus didn’t always show the right attitude during his time at West Ham and sometimes lacked the defensive work rate expected of Premier League forwards.

Groves also pointed out that the attacker was occasionally deployed out of position, which may have contributed to his uneven performances, but stressed that his body language and off-the-ball contribution raised questions.

He warned that Frank, known for his no-nonsense approach, would not tolerate lapses in effort or commitment.

However, the ex-Arsenal player acknowledged Mohammed Kudus’ potential to excite when going forward.

For now, the spotlight is firmly on Thomas Frank to bring out the best in his new recruit, and if history is anything to go by, Kudus could thrive in the months ahead.

4 difficulties awaiting Kudus at Tottenham

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the four major problems Mohammed Kudus is likely to encounter at Tottenham Hotspur.

All eyes are on the talented Ghana international ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season given the buzz that surrounded his high-profile transfer to the reigning Europa League holders.

