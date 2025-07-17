French-born Ivorian goalkeeper Nicolas Tie has hung up his boots at just 24 to chase his lifelong dream of joining the military

Once touted for greatness, Tie’s career never quite reached the heights many had anticipated

His unexpected switch echoes the decision of a Ghanaian defender who traded football for a nursing career earlier in 2024

Nicolas Tie, once seen as a rising star between the posts, has made a bold and unexpected move, swapping his football boots for army boots.

At just 24, the former Chelsea goalkeeper has retired from professional football to pursue a military career in France.

Nicolas Tie pulls off a save during a U18 Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton on October 21, 2017. Photo by Chelsea Football Club.

Source: Getty Images

Nicolas Tie: From Chelsea to the French military

Tie’s journey began with a promise. Signed by Chelsea in 2017, he spent three years developing at the club’s famed Cobham academy.

He played in competitions like the Premier League 2, UEFA Youth League, and the Under-18 Premier League.

Nicolas rubbed shoulders with some of Chelsea’s brightest young talents, including Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi, though a first-team debut never came his way.

In 2020, he took the next step, joining Portuguese side Vitoria SC in search of senior opportunities.

Unfortunately, that chance never materialised. Despite his efforts, he never managed to break into the first team and eventually drifted away from the sport.

Why Nicolas Tie quit football to join the army

After years of chasing a breakthrough that never quite arrived, Tie realised his passion for the game had faded.

"I lost my taste for football," he admitted in a candid interview with Ouest France.

Rather than force a future that no longer excited him, he turned toward a long-held fascination.

"I always liked military careers, so I said to myself: 'Why not join the army?' My stepfather is a paratrooper in Ivory Coast; I would go to the barracks to observe... It inspired me."

His decision wasn’t made on a whim. He trained rigorously, passed his tests, and was placed in the regiment of his choice.

"I’ve had some good tests, I’ve got the regiment I asked for. I’m ready, I’m training every day for this," he shared.

Nicolas Tie ready to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine

Tie’s commitment runs deep. He’s open to being deployed in overseas missions, including possible operations in war-torn Ukraine.

"I don’t do politics. I have committed to treating the problem at the source," he said.

"If the OPEX (external operations) in Ukraine is open, let’s go! It doesn’t scare me."

Fans react to Nicolas Tie's sudden career change

News of Tie’s career switch drew mixed reactions online. Some were surprised, others inspired. But all recognised the magnitude of his choice.

@BonnieScotland_ simply applauded him:

"Good on him 👍"

@Philosedotsui sent a heartfelt message:

"His journey is wild, and we wish him well in his new life. 😳🙏"

@Vanillah_guy added a humorous twist:

"He would rather face a flying bullet than a football shot."

Nicolas Tie poses with his trophies for Chelsea's U18 side. Photo credit: nicolas_tie/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

What are Nicolas Tie's football statistics

Though Tie never made a professional appearance, his time in youth setups offered glimpses of potential.

Across all levels, he racked up 21 appearances, conceded 33 goals, and kept five clean sheets, according to Transfermarkt.

Ghanaian player quits football for nursing

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that former Asante Kotoko defender Mohammed Nurudeen has stepped away from football to pursue a career in nursing.

Nurudeen, who was under contract with the Ghana Health Service, had been unsuccessful in his efforts to secure a transfer within the system.

