Stephen Appiah’s son, Rodney, experienced a dose of old-school football discipline during a casual game at La Bawaleshie Park

The former Ghana captain could only watch on as his second son was firmly put in check during his debut in the pickup match

Rodney’s promising career has faced hurdles, with recurring injuries slowing down his progress on the pitch

Stephen Appiah may be one of Ghana’s most respected football legends, but even his own son, Rodney, isn’t exempt from the rules of the game.

This was clear in a recent moment at La Bawaleshie Park in East Legon during casual kickabouts dubbed Monday Stars.

Stephen Appiah watches as his son gets 'disciplined' at La Bawaleshie Park. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/Allstar/Getty Images and officialandydotcom/TikTok.

Stephen Appiah’s son gets a taste of old-school discipline

In a now-viral video, Appiah’s son, Rodney, was spotted doing push-ups after what appeared to be a minor infraction during the popular pickup session.

The drill, led by a coach known as Capo, was met with no objections—not even from his father, who calmly observed from the sidelines.

Rodney completed the punishment with composure, shared a light moment with his dad, and proceeded to join the rest of the group.

The reason behind the push-ups? He had shown up late for the game.

Watch the video:

The scene, though light-hearted, captured the essence of football at the grassroots level in Ghana.

Accountability, respect, and teamwork still take centre stage, even when the setting is informal and the participants include the offspring of national icons.

Rodney’s presence alone stirred interest, but it was the fairness shown on the field that left a lasting impression.

Rodney Appiah: A promising career with hurdles

The 23-year-old once carried the weight of expectations as a future star.

His early years at the British International School saw him shine, even claiming the Most Valuable Player award at a school tournament.

He took his first steps into professional football at KingStep FC, a club owned by his father and former Ghanaian international Laryea Kingston, before earning a spot at Accra Great Olympics, one of Ghana’s heritage clubs.

However, despite his promise, injuries repeatedly hampered his progress, stalling what could have been a fast-rising career.

Today, Rodney plies his trade at Sporting Dubai FC, a third-division club in the United Arab Emirates, per Transfermarkt.

Stephen Appiah in action for Ghana against Italy in the country's maiden game at the FIFA World Cup in 2006. Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Stephen Appiah: Rodney's father's legacy lives on

Stephen Appiah’s legacy in Ghanaian football is well documented.

From Hearts of Oak to Juventus, Parma, and Fenerbahçe, his career was defined by leadership, grit, and class.

Now retired, he plays a key role behind the scenes as vice chairman of the Black Stars management committee, helping bridge the gap between the team and those who steer its future.

Rodney’s path may not be as linear, but it's far from over.

Stephen Appiah proudly showcases his children

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a heartwarming moment as Stephen Appiah proudly showcased his children in London.

In a stylish family photo, the 44-year-old posed with his first son, Larry, and daughter, Vanessa, radiating pride and elegance.

The trio’s picture-perfect look drew admiration online, with fans gushing over their strong family connection and sense of style.

