Wyn Davies, the legendary Welsh striker nicknamed "Wyn the Leap," has passed away at the age of 83

He played for 11 clubs over a 20-year career, including Manchester United, Manchester City, and Newcastle United

Davies was a key figure in Newcastle's 1969 Fairs Cup win and earned 34 caps for Wales, scoring six international goals

Former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker Wyn Davies has sadly passed away at the age of 83.

The Welshman, known for his incredible aerial ability, earned the nickname "Wyn the Leap" and was affectionately called the "footballer who could fly" during his playing days.

His death was confirmed by his family, who announced it with "deep sadness."

A Storied 20-Year Career Across 11 Clubs

Born in North Wales, Davies began his professional journey with Wrexham before moving to Bolton Wanderers, where his performances caught the eye of Newcastle United.

The Magpies paid a then club-record fee of £80,000 to sign him in 1966. He went on to make 181 appearances and score 60 goals for the club, playing a vital role in their Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph in 1969.

Following his time at St. James’ Park, Davies had a brief stint at Manchester City before making the switch across town to Manchester United.

Though he only featured 16 times for the Red Devils, he left his mark with his trademark jumping ability and strength in the air. His career also included spells at Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Crewe Alexandra, and Stockport County.

Tributes Pour In for a Welsh Icon

Davies earned 34 caps for Wales, scoring six goals for the national team. In total, he made 550 professional appearances across a 20-year career, leaving a lasting legacy at every club he served.

Newcastle United, where he is most fondly remembered, paid tribute to the man who became a childhood hero for future England and United great Bryan Robson.

Niece Kasey Allsup shared a heartfelt message:

“Rest in peace, Uncle Ronald Wyn Davies. A Welsh legend, and our family’s pride. You’ll be missed more than words can say. Thank you for the memories, the inspiration, and the love.”

Fans, former clubs, and fellow professionals have paid their respects to a player who left an indelible mark on British football.

One fan said: "RIP The Mighty Wyn."

Another added: "Devastated to learn about the passing of Wyn Davies. Our thoughts are with Wyn’s friends and family at this time."

A third wrote: "RIP Wyn Davies, my first footballing hero."

And another commented: "Wyn Davies, what a legend. I’m proud to have spent time in his company, a gentleman and a true Newcastle hero. RIP Wyn."

