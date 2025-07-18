Mohammed Kudus has received glowing praise from Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank

Frank described the Ghanaian's arrival in North London as a brilliant acquisition, highlighting the dynamism and flair Kudus brings

The 24-year-old could be in line for his unofficial debut on Saturday, July 19, when Tottenham face Reading in a pre-season clash

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has spoken glowingly about Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, describing him as a key addition to his squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Kudus became Frank’s first signing of the summer, arriving in a big-money move from West Ham United, and the Dane is already impressed with what he sees on the training ground.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Thomas Frank heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Tottenham's coach heaps praise on Mohammed Kudus

Ahead of Spurs' opening pre-season clash with Reading FC on July 19, the new manager didn’t hold back in praising the 24-year-old attacker.

“It is a great signing. Top work from Daniel, Vinai and Johan in getting a really good player in ahead of pre-season,” Frank said, expressing his delight at securing Kudus early in the window.

The former Brentford manager believes the Ghanaian international brings a fresh dynamic to Tottenham’s frontline.

Speaking about Kudus’ strengths, Frank highlighted his ability to cause havoc with the ball at his feet.

“He gives us unpredictability in the game. His finishing is really good. He is almost the perfect age to not just perform but take the next level,” he noted.

Watch the video:

Kudus, who has been training with the team since completing his €55 million switch, is already blending in and looks sharp ahead of the new season.

How good is Mohammed Kudus, and why is he a perfect fit for Tottenham

According to Spurs Web, Tottenham’s attack has pace and flair, but Kudus offers something extra.

Unlike Heung-min Son, who remains a danger but is now in the twilight of his career, or Brennan Johnson, whose main threat is his finishing, Kudus thrives on taking defenders on, shifting directions, and unlocking tight spaces.

Emerging talents like Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel show flashes of brilliance, but the Ghanaian's experience in the English top flight gives him a significant edge.

His close control, sudden bursts of acceleration, and willingness to take risks are assets Spurs often lacked in games where opponents sat deep.

As Spurs gear up for a fresh start under Thomas Frank, the versatile forward from Nima could well be the spark that ignites a new era at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kudus' performance before Tottenham move

While there’s plenty of buzz surrounding his arrival, Kudus heads into the season with a point to prove.

His previous campaign at West Ham was less impactful, with just five goals and three assists recorded, according to Transfermarkt.

Mohammed Kudus leaves Manchester United's Amad Diallo in his wake during a Premier League game at Old Trafford on May 11, 2025. Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSpor.

Source: Getty Images

That output fell short of the expectations set by his breakout year.

However, both player and coach will be hoping that the past season was simply a bump in the road, and that this move to North London offers the perfect reset.

Kudus 'smokes' Udogie at training

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared how Mohammed Kudus turned heads during his first training session with Tottenham Hotspur by breezing past Destiny Udogie.

Although Udogie is known for his speed, Kudus’ blistering pace stood out, placing him as the second-fastest player in the squad, just behind Micky van de Ven.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh