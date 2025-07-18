Ghana international Mohammed Kudus made one defender look slow during his first Tottenham training session

The ex-Ajax star joined Tottenham on a long-term deal after a mixed two-year spell at Premier League rivals West Ham

He brings a rare combination of blistering pace and elite dribbling, adding a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack

Tottenham have secured one of the most expensive signings in their history, with Mohammed Kudus already making a big impression in training.

The Ghanaian forward joined Spurs from West Ham United in a £55 million deal, becoming the fourth most expensive transfer of the summer.

Kudus signed a long-term contract as new head coach Thomas Frank aims to boost his attacking options ahead of the new season.

The Black Stars playmaker has hit the ground running at Hotspur Way, breezing through his first pre-season sessions.

During training, he reportedly left one defender struggling to keep up with his pace and skill.

Full-back Pedro Porro even admitted he's not looking forward to facing Kudus in one-v-one drills, jokingly sending a message to the new arrival after the transfer was confirmed.

Kudus leaves Udogie chasing shadows

Tottenham have released a behind-the-scenes video of Mohammed Kudus in action during his first training session with the club, and he’s already making his presence felt.

The Ghanaian forward left full-back Destiny Udogie trailing, effortlessly sprinting past the Italian defender despite giving him a generous head start.

Udogie is no slouch, but Kudus’ electric pace was on full display. In fact, he currently ranks as the second-fastest player in the Spurs squad, only behind Micky van de Ven.

Known for his explosive speed and elite dribbling ability, Kudus brings a new attacking threat to Tottenham, one that defenders are already struggling to deal with in training.

His arrival adds a fresh dimension to the squad, offering a rare blend of raw pace and technical brilliance.

Kudus brings much-needed pace to Tottenham’s attack

While Heung-min Son still offers speed, age is gradually catching up with him.

Brennan Johnson isn’t lacking pace either, but his primary strength lies in goal poaching rather than beating defenders.

Young talents like Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel show promise as future elite dribblers, but Kudus already has the edge thanks to his Premier League experience and proven impact.

Tottenham have been missing a player with Kudus’ direct style, especially in matches against deep defensive blocks, where his dribbling and acceleration could unlock stubborn defences.

Mohammed Kudus models in Tottenham Hotspur's kits for the 2025/26 season after his unveiling. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X.

His arrival not only strengthens the attack but also benefits Spurs defenders, who now get to test themselves daily against one of the most dynamic wingers in the league.

According to The Standard, Kudus is likely to feature in Tottenham’s friendly match against Reading on Saturday, July 19.

