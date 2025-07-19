Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus made an instant impact in his unofficial Tottenham Hotspur debut

The 24-year-old delivered a well-weighted assist within ten minutes of his introduction in his side's pre-season game against Reading

Up next for Kudus and his Spurs teammates is another preparatory game against Luton Town on July 26

Mohammed Kudus wasted no time in making an impression at Tottenham Hotspur, just days after sealing a high-profile move from West Ham United.

The Ghanaian attacker, who switched to the North London outfit for a reported fee of €55 million, got his first taste of action in Spurs colours during a pre-season clash against Reading on Saturday, July 19.

Mohammed Kudus looks on with intent during a training session with his new Tottenham Hotspur teammates.

Source: Twitter

Mohammed Kudus delivers a quick assist on his Tottenham debut

Kudus began the game on the bench but was introduced right after halftime as Tottenham rolled out an entirely fresh XI for the second half.

The move proved immediately rewarding.

Barely 10 minutes into his unofficial debut, the 24-year-old served a reminder of his class.

Pouncing on a loose ball in the box after Reading had failed to defend a set piece, he threaded a delightful pass into the path of Luka Vuskovic.

The youngster coolly slotted it home, extending Spurs’ lead with composure beyond his years.

Watch the video:

Kudus' assist spurs Tottenham to a routine win against Reading

That goal came shortly after Tottenham had broken the deadlock.

Just four minutes into the second half, Vuskovic turned provider after he nodded Kudus' corner kick into the path of Will Lankhear, who headed the ball into the net for the game’s opener.

With his assist, Kudus didn’t just contribute on the stat sheet.

He also demonstrated his ability to seamlessly link up play and unlock defences, offering a glimpse into the exciting dynamic he brings to Thomas Frank’s system.

Unfortunately, Kudus did not find the back of the net despite his impressive display against Reading.

Nonetheless, his side held on to seal a 2-0 win to kick-start preparations for next season on a winning note.

Promising start to pre-season

Tottenham approached the game with a split-squad strategy, fielding two different line-ups across each half as preparations ramp up ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Kudus featured in the second group, and although it was only a pre-season fixture, his brief cameo has already fans buzzing with anticipation, per London World.

It was a confident, calculated performance that hinted at what's to come in a white shirt.

Mohammed Kudus' Tottenham Hotspur secured a 2-0 win to begin pre-season preparations on a winning note.

Source: Twitter

According to the Spurs Express, Kudus created the most chances of any player, providing three in the 45 minutes he featured against Reading.

He will now turn his attention to Spurs' next pre-season assignment, where they will cross swords with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, July 26.

Tottenham coach heaps praise on Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank had high praise for Mohammed Kudus following his switch from West Ham.

The Nima-born attacker became Frank’s first acquisition of the summer, and the Danish tactician is already thrilled with the energy and quality Kudus has shown in training.

