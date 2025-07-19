Mohammed Kudus drew widespread praise from Tottenham Hotspur fans after an impressive cameo in his first outing

The Black Stars midfielder played a key role in both goals as Spurs kicked off their pre-season campaign with a win

His eye-catching performance came just days after head coach Thomas Frank heaped praise on him ahead of his unofficial debut

Tottenham Hotspur fans got their first real taste of Mohammed Kudus in action, and it’s safe to say the Ghanaian star didn’t disappoint.

On Saturday, July 19, Kudus made his unofficial debut for Spurs in a pre-season friendly against Reading, and in just 45 minutes, he gave supporters plenty to smile about.

Kudus lights up Tottenham debut with a sparkling cameo

Lacing up for the first time since completing his £55 million switch from West Ham, the 24-year-old didn’t need long to make an impact.

Introduced after the break, he took charge on the left wing and immediately set the tempo with his trademark burst of energy and dazzling footwork.

Kudus danced past defenders like they weren’t there, mixing flair with focus in a way that few can.

But he wasn’t just putting on a show; there was substance to match the style.

Kudus plays crucial role in Tottenham's win against Reading

Barely four minutes into the second half, Kudus whipped in a teasing corner. Youngster Luka Vuskovic rose highest and flicked the ball into the path of Will Lankshear, who nodded home the opener to put Spurs ahead.

Moments later, Kudus was at it again. Picking up a loose ball after Reading failed to clear their lines, he slipped a perfectly timed pass into the feet of Vuskovic, who calmly slotted past the keeper to double the lead.

It wasn’t just the goals he helped create. According to Spurs Express, Kudus produced the most chances on the pitch, three in total, all in just 45 minutes.

Fans go wild on social media for Mohammed Kudus

With his electric performance leaving a lasting impression, Spurs supporters didn’t hold back online.

Many flooded X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement over the club’s newest gem.

@RicharlisonSZNx wrote:

“He’s cooking.”

@kebby971 boldly claimed:

“West Ham didn’t deserve him.”

@McdawsonJesse lauded:

“Straight to business. Signing off for the season already.”

@governantics raved:

“You’ve signed the best player for the job 💯”

@Yidarmy35 exclaimed:

“WOW 🙌🏻 What a signing.”

@mashrik58337 summed up:

“Amazing performance by Mo.”

When will Kudus be in action again for Tottenham?

With his Spurs curtain-raiser behind him, Kudus will shift focus to the club’s next pre-season challenge: a trip to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town on Saturday, July 26, per Sofascore.

If his debut is anything to go by, Tottenham fans have every reason to be excited for what’s ahead.

Tottenham boss makes glowing remarks about Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank’s glowing remarks about Mohammed Kudus after his move from West Ham.

The 24-year-old, who became Frank’s first signing of the summer window, has quickly caught the eye with his intensity and flair during training sessions.

