Real Madrid players may be short on summer holidays this year – much to the club’s disapproval, but that hasn’t stopped their stars from enjoying a bit of luxury and celebration.

Eder Militao was the centre of attention as he tied the knot once again with partner Taina Castro in a grand wedding ceremony held on Friday night at the lavish Palacio Tangará in São Paulo.

Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid stars Steal Show at Eder Militao’s Wedding

According to La Vanguardia, the wedding was attended by over 300 guests and reportedly cost around €308,200, with nearly half of that spent on entertainment.

Brazilian music star Gusttavo Lima performed at the event, and the party atmosphere only intensified as Real Madrid teammates joined in on stage.

Vinicius, Rodrygo and Camavinga Join the Party

Militao wasn’t the only Los Blancos star in the spotlight. Fellow Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, along with French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, brought the energy to the stage.

Militao, Rodrygo, and Vinicius grabbed microphones to sing along during Lima’s set, while Camavinga showed off his signature dance moves.

Despite the festivities, Militao won’t be heading off on a long honeymoon just yet.

Reports indicate that the newlywed defender will attend Vinicius’ extravagant 25th birthday celebration, expected to be held in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend.

Madrid Seek Season Opener Delay Amid Tight Schedule

While the players were enjoying themselves off the pitch, a more serious matter was unfolding between Real Madrid, La Liga, and the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE).

The AFE has officially requested that Real Madrid’s opening game of the season – currently set for August 19 against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu – be postponed.

The reason? Real Madrid argue that they haven't been given sufficient rest between the end of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign and the start of La Liga.

Regulations require clubs to receive a minimum of three weeks of uninterrupted vacation, followed by at least three weeks of preseason.

However, starting on August 19 would only grant them 19 days of preparation – far below the recommended time frame.

As the club battles scheduling issues off the pitch, their players are certainly making the most of every free moment they can get.

