Jordan Ayew extended his impressive pre-season form for Leicester City with a sensational solo effort

The 33-year-old weaved through defenders in Messi-like fashion to net the decisive goal in a narrow win over a Hungarian opposition

His international teammate, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, also marked his return from injury in the same fixture

Black Stars skipper Jordan Ayew is turning heads once again, continuing his impressive pre-season form with Leicester City.

After lighting up the pitch with a wonder goal last week, the experienced forward was at it again, this time against Hungary’s Zalaegerszegi TE.

Jordan Ayew celebrates after scoring for Leicester City against Liverpool in the Premier League on December 26, 2024. Photo by Copa.

Jordan Ayew scores stunning solo goal for Leicester City

For the second match running, Ayew didn’t start, but that didn’t stop him from stealing the show.

Coming on as a substitute, just like he did against OH Leuven, he delivered yet another moment of brilliance that reminded everyone of his class.

Picking up the ball from the edge of the box, Jordan set off on a determined solo run.

He sliced through the Hungarian defence with ease and fired a low drive past goalkeeper Bence Gundel-Takács.

Having already found the net in the win over Leuven at Seagrave, this latest strike sealed victory for new Leicester boss Martí Cifuentes, who took charge of the Foxes for the first time since his appointment.

While the result was encouraging, especially for a manager still learning the nuances of his team, per the Leicester Mercury.

The Spanish tactician is likely focusing on performances and player sharpness rather than just the scoreline.

Still, it’s hard to overlook the spark Ayew is bringing to Leicester’s frontline.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku makes long-awaited injury return

There was more good news for Ghanaian football fans beyond Ayew’s brilliance.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the highly rated winger, made his return to action after nearly eight months out.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku beams with a smile after making his first appearance for Leicester City since his ACL injury in November 2024. Photo credit: @LCFC/X.

Fatawu had been sidelined since November due to an ACL injury sustained during international duty with the Black Stars.

His cameo against Zalaegerszegi TE marked a significant milestone in his recovery journey.

When is Leicester City's next match?

The road to the new season continues with a demanding double-header on Friday, July 22, according to the club's website.

Leicester will face Ukrainian side FC Karpaty Lviv at Sportzentrum Friedberg in the morning before taking on German outfit FC Köln later that afternoon at the Merkur Arena in Graz.

The Foxes will then round off their preparations with a final test against Fiorentina on August 3.

A week later, they begin their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a clash against Sheffield Wednesday, where Ayew and Issahaku will hope to carry their momentum into competitive action.

Jordan Ayew trains with his talented son Kiyan

YEN.com.gh also reported that Jordan Ayew was joined by his talented son, Kiyan, on the training pitch alongside several seasoned players.

Young Kiyan impressed with his poise, composure, and fluid movement during the drills—signs that a bright football future could be on the horizon.

