Jeremy Doku has strengthened his ties with the country of his parents by obtaining a passport

The 23-year-old qualified to acquire a Ghanaian passport through his parents despite being born in Belgium

His swift acquisition of the passport has sparked mixed reactions online, with netizens expressing a range of opinions

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has taken a meaningful step toward reconnecting with his roots by officially becoming a Ghanaian passport holder.

Born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, David and Belinda, Doku has always maintained a deep cultural link to the West African nation.

However, his recent visit to Ghana seems to have added more emotion and purpose to that connection.

Jeremy Doku beams with pride alongside Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa after acquiring a Ghanaian passport.

Jeremy Doku acquires Ghanaian passport

Over the past few days, the 23-year-old has been spotted engaging in various charitable activities, catching up with relatives, and immersing himself in the local culture.

It was during this trip that he, alongside his parents, older brother, and two younger sisters, visited Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to complete a crucial personal mission: obtaining their Ghanaian passports.

Their moment of pride was shared with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region.

Photos shared online captured Doku and his family holding their new chip-embedded passports, beaming with pride.

Jeremy Doku and his family with Sam Okudzeto, James Gyakye Quayson, and Akosua Dentaa Amoateng.

Sharing the moment on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the honourable minister wrote:

"This was the wish of Jérémy and his family when they called on me last week — glad we successfully delivered chip-embedded passports today.

"As a dual citizen, he is legally entitled to a Ghanaian passport. This significant development confirms Jérémy Baffour Doku’s commitment to fully reconnect with Ghana despite playing for Belgium."

He added his personal support for the Premier League star:

"I wish him the very best in his illustrious career."

Jeremy Doku speaks with his elder brother, Jefferson, while holding his Ghanaian passport.

Ghanaians react to Doku obtaining a passport

News of Doku’s swift passport acquisition sparked a wave of reactions online. Many celebrated the moment, while others highlighted how difficult it is for ordinary citizens to secure the same document within a short timeframe.

Here are a few thoughts shared on X:

@TheAtiila wrote:

"Nice one there. Doku should’ve played for Ghana 🇬🇭 😌😌"

@freshteabread19 complained:

"It will take an ordinary Ghanaian more than a year to get their passport if they don't pay a bribe."

@Weird_Ovy joked:

"I never know say you fit get your passport in less than a week 😂😂"

@Sagatanita50883 added context:

"Those asking how did he get it earlier, express is one week which is 1,600ghc ❤️‍🔥 I did and it came."

Jeremy Doku's younger sister smiles as she shares a handshake with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa.

What it takes to get a Ghanaian passport as a dual citizen

For those wondering how Doku qualified, here’s a breakdown:

A person with Ghanaian parentage, even if born abroad, is eligible to apply for dual citizenship. Once approved, the next step is applying for a Ghanaian passport, as noted by Ghana High Commission UK.

All applications are processed by the Ministry of the Interior in Accra, with an express option available for faster turnaround.

Jeremy Doku meets Asantehene

