Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku continues to make the most of his time in Ghana with a symbolic visit to the Manhyia Palace, where he paid homage to the revered Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Tuesday, July 15.

Doku, accompanied by his family, including his parents, wife, siblings, and brother, arrived at the Palace dressed in regal Kente cloth, a rich symbol of Ghanaian tradition.

The delegation was led by Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, who facilitated the meeting between the football star and the Ashanti monarch.

In a touching moment, the 23-year-old gifted Otumfuo a Manchester City jersey with his name boldly inscribed on the back.

In return, the Asantehene placed his hands on Doku’s shoulders and offered heartfelt blessings, welcoming him as a proud son of the land.

Fans react to Doku’s visit to Manhyia Palace

Doku’s royal visit sparked admiration across social media, with many praising the gesture and hailing his deep connection to Ghanaian culture. Here are some reactions from X (formerly Twitter), compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@richy_goonerr:

"30-year-old full backs are getting cooked mercilessly next season 🔥🔥"

@Moonlit_tee forecasted an impressive campaign for Doku:

"The real African giant gave us a hell of a season."

@netrovertHQ shared a similar sentiment:

"We are about to see a whole new Doku next season🔥"

@The_Gambitz applauded the beautiful scenery:

"African culture is the best 🔥"

@asiedu2009 summed up with appellations:

"Sei kutuu, sei bam."

Reconnecting with his roots: Why Jeremy Doku is in Ghana

Doku’s journey to Kumasi was not an isolated event but part of a broader mission to embrace his Ghanaian heritage.

Though he wears the Belgian jersey on the international stage, his ties to the West African nation run deep.

He speaks Twi fluently, loves local food, and frequently expresses pride in his roots.

According to Ghanasoccernet, his visit to Ghana is not just about relaxation but also about honouring his identity.

What else has Jeremy Doku been doing in Ghana

Before his visit to Manhyia, Doku made an emotional stop at his family home in Madina, where he reconnected with relatives and neighbours.

He also organised a grassroots football tournament at the Madina Astro Turf, which drew attention from locals.

The final match saw GIS edge past Field Masters 1-0 in a spirited contest. Doku and his entourage watched proudly from the sidelines, supporting the budding talents.

When will Doku join his Man City teammates?

With his Ghana trip nearing its end, the electric winger is set to return to Manchester to begin pre-season training with the Cityzens.

His first assignment post-break could come on August 9, when City face Palermo FC in a friendly that will serve as the curtain-raiser for the inaugural Anglo-Palermitan Trophy, according to Goal.

