Marc Cucurella has become the subject of a chilling prophecy following Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup triumph

A Ghanaian spiritualist has warned that the Chelsea star urgently needs "huge traditional prayers" to escape a looming threat to his life

The same spiritualist gained popularity for accurately foretelling the tragic death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope

Just days after basking in Chelsea’s triumphant FIFA Club World Cup win, Spanish defender Marc Cucurella finds himself in the middle of a chilling prediction that has taken social media by storm.

Cucurella was one of Chelsea’s standout performers as the Blues dismantled Paris Saint-Germain in a historic 3-0 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Marc Cucurella flaunts his gold medal after helping Chelsea to Club World Cup success at the MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

The win marked a high point in the club’s 2024/25 season and for Cucurella personally, who enjoyed a strong campaign with 54 appearances, seven goals, and four assists, as noted by Transfermarkt.

However, as celebrations continue, a disturbing prophecy has surfaced, casting a dark cloud over his recent achievements.

Prophet issues grim warning to Marc Cucurella

Ghanaian spiritualist and controversial seer, Karma President, has sparked debate after sharing a cryptic message regarding the 26-year-old defender.

Known for his attention-grabbing revelations, the prophet claimed Cucurella is at risk of death unless he undergoes what he calls “huge traditional prayers.”

In a TikTok video shared with his over 316,000 followers, he posted a picture of the Spaniard and added this worrying message:

“As everything is said and done, a huge traditional prayer is needed for Spanish footballer Marc Cucurella. If not, Marc Cucurella may lose his life, as he is inside an open casket in the spiritual realm.”

Marc Cucurella has received a death prophecy from Ghanaian seer Karma President. Photo credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images and Karma President/Facebook.

Fans react to ominous prediction about Cucurella

The prophecy didn’t sit well with many. While some took the message seriously and offered prayers, others dismissed it outright or even found humour in the claim.

Here’s how some netizens responded, as gathered by YEN.com.gh:

Anselem"d"light quickly offered a prayer:

"I cover him with the blood of Jesus Christ, the saviour."

Prime Ozil added:

"May God's mercies speak for him 👌"

Lian Rex revealed he had a similar inkling:

"God forbid, this thought flashed on my mind a few days ago, but I waved it up. We, the football lovers, pray for protection for him and any other players on the pitch. May the strong, mighty hand of God protect him."

FARUQ, on the other hand, dismissed the prophecy:

"Una no dey see good things for this life 😂😂😂"

Afolabi summed up:

"I have been expecting this bcus they just won a new trophy. I know there will be false prophecy on Chelsea 😂😂😂😂"

What is Karma President's prophetic track record

While many scoff at such predictions, Karma President has built a reputation that keeps people watching.

He was previously credited with foreseeing the untimely death of Nigerian actor Junior Pope.

Additionally, he made headlines for forecasting the collapse of marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s relationship, a prophecy that eventually came to pass.

His growing list of predictions has stirred both fear and scepticism among fans and critics alike.

Cucurella expected to join Chelsea teammates in August

As Chelsea players enjoy a short break following their trophy-laden season, Cucurella and his teammates are expected to return for a mini pre-season camp in the week beginning August 4, according to The Mirror.

Until then, supporters will hope this eerie prophecy remains just that—words with no bearing on the vibrant footballer’s future.

Ghanaian spiritualist explains why Diogo Jota died before age 30

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a revelation by a renowned Ghanaian spiritualist regarding Diogo Jota's untimely passing.

The spiritualist described the late Liverpool star as a “free soul being,” a term used to define individuals whose spirits transcend the limitations of time and earthly existence.

