Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew shared a joyful moment with his sister, Imani Ayew, during a lively game of padel tennis

The 35-year-old, who is currently based in France, teamed up with Imani for a fun and heartwarming bonding session on the court

Imani is the only daughter of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew 'Pele' and sister to Andre, Jordan and Rahim Ayew

Andre Ayew recently enjoyed a light-hearted game of padel with his younger sister, Imani Ayew.

In a heartwarming video that surfaced online, the duo looked like a well-oiled machine, moving with precision and chemistry on the court.

Andre Ayew and his beautiful sister Imani Ayew engage in a padel tennis game. Photo credit: imani_ayew/Instagram, Fantasista/Getty and Gabriel Bouys/Getty.

Andre and Imani Ayew team up for a fun game of padel

The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter) and sighted by YEN.com.gh, captured the pair dressed in coordinated sportswear, looking every bit like seasoned teammates.

During one rally, the two worked tirelessly to keep the ball in play, showing sharp reflexes and strong coordination.

Their efforts were commendable, but the point slipped away when Imani’s return struck the net.

Unbothered, Andre turned to his sister with a smile, offering a round of applause for her effort before they resumed play.

Watch the video:

Imani, the only girl among three footballing brothers, Andre, Jordan, and Rahim, is cherished deeply by her siblings and their legendary father, Abedi Ayew 'Pele'.

That affection clearly translates into moments like these, both on and off the court.

For Andre and his sister, it’s another shared memory etched on the court, filled with laughter, healthy rivalry, and a lot of love.

Understanding the game of padel

Padel may not yet be a household name for everyone, but it’s fast gaining traction, especially among footballers.

According to Head, the sport, which blends elements of tennis and squash, offers an exciting and social experience for people of all skill levels.

A padel tennis player in action in southern France on July 22, 2025. Photo by Gabriel Bouys.

Played in doubles on a smaller, enclosed court, it’s as strategic as it is fun.

The ball can bounce off the walls but must only hit the turf once before being returned.

Points are won when the opponent fails to return the ball after a second bounce. The simplicity of the rules and the pace of the game make it accessible and addictive.

Ronaldo joins in the padel craze

Andre Ayew isn’t the only football star to pick up a padel racket. Cristiano Ronaldo is also a big fan.

In fact, the Portuguese icon is going beyond just playing the game; he’s investing in it.

According to Padel Addict, Ronaldo is set to fund a state-of-the-art padel facility in Oeiras, Portugal.

The ambitious project will feature 17 courts, including 11 indoor pitches and a central arena capable of hosting 2,000 spectators.

His involvement shows how deeply padel is embedding itself in the lives of elite athletes.

Andre Ayew celebrates Imani on her birthday

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared how Andre Ayew showed affection for his stunning sister, Imani Ayew, as she celebrated her 27th birthday.

The 35-year-old posted a touching message on Instagram, paired with a beautiful photo of the two siblings.

