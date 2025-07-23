Real Madrid’s teenage prodigy, Endrick, is fully embracing married life with enthusiasm

The Brazilian star, who just turned 19, jetted off to Japan with his wife for a romantic honeymoon getaway

Currently sidelined with an injury, Endrick is set to miss the beginning of the 2025/26 football season

Endrick Felipe is stepping into a new phase of life, not just as a footballer but as a husband.

The Brazilian and his long-time sweetheart, Gabriely Miranda, recently said "I do" in a quiet yet beautiful ceremony.

Now, the young couple is embracing life as newlyweds, blending romance with cultural exploration.

Endrick enjoys a romantic honeymoon with his wife in Japan

Instead of heading to the usual honeymoon hotspots like the Caribbean or the Greek islands, Endrick and Gabriely took a different route.

They jetted off to Japan, choosing a destination rich in culture and tradition.

Their honeymoon photos, shared via Gabriely’s Instagram stories, offered fans a peek into their journey.

From dressing in traditional Japanese attire to exploring centuries-old landmarks, the couple seemed immersed in every moment.

In one of the shared moments, the pair could be seen enjoying a traditional Japanese meal.

Other snapshots revealed their shared laughter and subtle gestures of affection as they toured scenic spots.

Their trip wasn’t just a holiday; it was an experience, one that added a unique flavour to the early days of their marriage.

Endrick's love story with Gabriely, who is five years older than him

According to beIN Sports, Endrick and Gabriely made it official on September 16, 2024, in Madrid.

The two lovebirds had been together since 2023, with Gabriely, a model and influencer, often supporting the young forward both online and in person.

Their bond is playful yet profound. It’s been reported that they’ve promised each other to always say “I love you,” no matter the situation.

It’s a simple rule, but one that speaks volumes about their commitment.

Endrick's Real Madrid career in retrospect

While things seem blissful off the field, Endrick’s football journey at Real Madrid has been anything but smooth in recent months.

Since joining the Spanish giants, the young forward has struggled to find consistent playing time, and now, injuries have added another layer of difficulty.

Multiple hamstring issues have kept him sidelined, including one that ruled him out of the final stretch of the LaLiga season and the Club World Cup.

His most recent appearance came on May 18 against Sevilla, where he picked up another injury in his right leg.

According to ESPN, he’s now expected to be out until mid-September, adding to a growing list of physical setbacks.

Despite the challenges on the field, Endrick remains one of the most promising young talents in world football.

His determination, paired with the support of his wife, could be crucial in navigating this tricky period in his career.

Endrick celebrates Gabriely’s 24th birthday in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick marked his wife’s special day with a heartfelt gesture.

He shared a sweet video montage on Instagram, capturing cherished moments with Gabriely and pairing it with a loving birthday message.

