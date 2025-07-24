José Mourinho says neither Ousmane Dembele nor Lamine Yamal deserves the Ballon d'Or, insisting the award should go to a Champions League winner

The former Chelsea boss named another PSG duo as his ideal candidates for football’s top individual prize

This year's ceremony is set for September 22 in Paris, with Dembele and Yamal leading the race despite Mourinho's snub

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho had no doubt when he was asked who should win the Ballon d'Or and it's neither Ousmane Dembele, nor Lamine Yamal.

Dembele is widely considered a frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or after an electrifying season with Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 35 goals and registering 16 assists in 53 appearances.

Dembele and Yamal Battle for Ballon d'Or

The French winger helped PSG to a historic treble before they were defeated by Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Meanwhile, his main competitor for the award is 18-year-old Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal.

The Spanish sensation racked up 18 goals and 25 assists as Barça lifted both La Liga and the Copa del Rey, though they narrowly missed out on Champions League glory after a semi-final exit to Inter Milan.

Mourinho Snubs Dembele and Yamal for Ballon d'Or

Despite their stellar individual performances, legendary manager José Mourinho does not believe either Dembele or Yamal should be crowned the world’s best.

Speaking to Canal 11, the current Fenerbahçe boss emphasized that individual accolades must be closely tied to team achievements—particularly the Champions League.

"Football, as much as we all want to make players special people, coaches special people, for me, it remains about the team," Mourinho said.

"And for me, any individual trophy must always have a direct connection to titles."

Rather than backing the two favourites, Mourinho instead threw his support behind PSG duo Nuno Mendes and Vitinha.

"I love them both; I can't tell the difference," he said.

"The only thing I'd say is that there's still a small group of good midfielders there, and now full-backs like that. I'd like one of them to win, obviously, but then Jorge Mendes will get mad at me because he only thinks Yamal, his player, should win."

Mourinho Still Making Headlines in Turkey

Now managing Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, Mourinho hasn’t stayed out of the spotlight. His team finished second in the Turkish Super Lig, trailing Galatasaray by 11 points.

The 62-year-old was also sent off during a fiery 1-1 Europa League draw against Manchester United—another testament to his ever-fiery touchline presence.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in Paris on September 22, a month earlier than last year’s edition, where Rodri narrowly beat Vinicius Jr.

While Dembele and Yamal remain favourites, Mourinho's backing of Mendes or Vitinha could spark a surprise outcome.

