Lionel Messi has been slapped with a one-match suspension by Major League Soccer after failing to appear at this year’s All-Star Game.

The Argentine star, along with Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba, was selected to participate in the week’s festivities in Austin, Texas, but skipped both the skills challenge and the match against a Liga MX All-Star team.

Their absence has now cost them their place in Inter Miami’s upcoming league fixture.

What do MLS rules say?

According to league regulations, any player selected for the MLS All-Star Game who fails to participate without receiving prior approval from the league faces an automatic suspension for their next league match.

On Friday, MLS confirmed that both Messi and Alba would be ruled out of Inter Miami’s clash with FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

"Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match," the league announced in a statement.

Messi 'extremely upset' over ban

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas revealed that Messi is "extremely upset" about the suspension.

When asked if this could affect Messi’s long-term commitment to the league, Mas said:

“He’s very upset, he’s extremely upset, as expected. I’m hopeful it doesn’t have an impact long term.

Will it have an impact initially in the player’s perception on how the league rules work? Absolutely, no doubt.”

MLS Commissioner responds

MLS Commissioner Don Garber admitted the decision to suspend Messi was "very difficult" but said it was necessary to uphold the integrity of league policy.

“I know Lionel Messi loves this league,” Garber said.

“I don't think there's a player – or anyone – who has done more for MLS than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game and we had to enforce it.”

Messi and Alba's impact in MLS

Messi, 38, has been in red-hot form for Inter Miami this season, scoring 18 goals in as many appearances. Alba, 36, has featured 19 times for the team.

The former Barcelona teammates also helped lead Miami to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year.

Since their exit from the tournament at the hands of eventual runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, Miami have played five more matches, with Messi netting eight goals. Despite the setback, the Argentine legend remains a dominant force in the MLS.

