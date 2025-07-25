Former Manchester United first-team coach René Meulensteen has predicted that Chelsea star Cole Palmer could one day make a sensational move to Old Trafford.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Meulensteen believes the England international has what it takes to thrive at Manchester United and has hinted that a transfer might become possible in the future.

Why Cole Palmer is Set for a Sensational Transfer to Manchester United from Chelsea

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer’s rise since Chelsea switch

Cole Palmer has quickly become one of the Premier League’s standout performers since his £42.5 million transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea in 2023.

The 23-year-old forward was named Premier League Young Player of the Season in 2024 and played a crucial role in helping the Blues clinch the 2025 UEFA Conference League title.

Since joining Chelsea, Palmer has amassed an impressive 43 goals and 29 assists across 97 appearances.

Though he is reportedly happy in west London and contracted to the club until 2033, Meulensteen suggests that circumstances in football can change quickly.

Why Cole Palmer could join Man United

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Meulensteen highlighted Palmer’s long-standing support for Manchester United as a key factor in a potential move.

“It’s almost a public secret that Cole Palmer is a Manchester United fan,” he said. “What surprised me is how he slipped through the fingers of United, with him being at Manchester City and then getting his chance at Chelsea.”

The former United coach added:

“He is a player who can make a difference. Could he play for United in the future? Yeah, I can’t see why not.”

Meulensteen acknowledged Palmer’s lengthy contract with Chelsea but pointed out that things in football don’t always go according to plan.

“Sometimes things don’t work out and players and clubs fall out. Then United would be interested and it could be a really good destination for him,” he noted.

“He is a United fan after all, and he is a player that would bring United back to a higher level.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh