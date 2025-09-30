Asamoah Gyan conquered World Cups and built a thriving business empire, proving he is one of Africa’s true legends

Asamoah Gyan is widely regarded as one of Africa’s legendary strikers, a player celebrated worldwide for his skill, strength, and ability to deliver in key moments.

Having scored 51 goals for Ghana, he remains the nation’s all-time top scorer and a true icon of footballing brilliance. Among his many goals, here's a ranking of Gyan's top five legendary goals in a Ghana shirt.

Ghanaian fans still respect Asamoah Gyan for scoring memorable goals for the Black Stars of Ghana. Image credit: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

1. Against USA – 2010 World Cup Round of 16

If there's a moment that encapsulates ’s legacy, it's his extra-time winner against the United States in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

With the score tied at 1–1 and the match heading into the 93rd minute, Gyan latched onto a long ball from .

Shielding off Carlos Bocanegra with sheer strength, he allowed the ball to bounce once before unleashing a thunderous left-footed shot past Tim Howard.

Gyan’s decisive strike sent Ghana into the World Cup quarterfinals, making them only the third African nation ever to reach that stage.

2. Against Germany – 2014 World Cup group stage

Facing the reigning world champions in a group-stage clash is no easy feat, yet Gyan once again stepped up. With the score tied 1–1 in the 63rd minute, he seized a swift counter-attack. André Ayew set up Sulley Muntari, whose perfectly weighted pass found Gyan in stride.

Displaying precision and composure, Gyan calmly beat the advancing Manuel Neuer at the near post, a remarkable achievement against one of the world’s best goalkeepers, as highlighted by ESPN.

That strike gave Ghana a fleeting 2–1 lead and marked Gyan’s fifth World Cup goal, drawing him level with Roger Milla as Africa’s all-time top scorer in World Cup history at the time.

Asamoah Gyan of GhanaAsamoah Gyan during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Germany and Ghana at Castelao on June 21, 2014.Image credit: Jamie McDonald

Source: Getty Images

3. Against Czech Republic – 2006 World Cup group stage

The world first took serious notice of Gyan during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when he scored the tournament’s fastest goal—just 68 seconds into Ghana’s second group match against the Czech Republic.

The strike followed a brilliant passing move, with Gyan ultimately receiving the ball and calmly firing it past Petr Čech with his left foot. Beyond its speed, the goal carried immense significance. Ghana, making their World Cup debut, needed a victory after a defeat to Italy in their opener.

4. Against Algeria – 2015 AFCON group stage

Few goals in Gyan’s career showcased his sheer determination like his 90th-minute winner against Algeria in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Having missed Ghana’s opening game due to illness, Gyan returned to face one of the continent’s toughest teams. With the match poised for a draw, Mubarak Wakaso sent a long diagonal ball from deep midfield.

Gyan timed his run perfectly, shrugged off his marker, and struck first-time with the outside of his boot, beating Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi. Under immense pressure and from a tight angle, Gyan delivered the decisive strike, securing a 1-0 victory for Ghana, as reported by the .

5. Against Nigeria – 2010 AFCON semifinal

Gyan’s header against Nigeria in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal was not flashy, but it was pivotal.

In a tightly contested West African derby, Ghana needed something special. In the 21st minute, a corner from Kwadwo Asamoah found Gyan, who expertly rose above his marker and glanced a header into the net.

That goal proved to be the match-winner, sending Ghana to the final of the tournament.

While it lacked the drama of his World Cup goals, it carried immense weight. In a match defined by tactical discipline, Gyan's ability to rise to the moment, literally and figuratively, was the difference.

