Manchester United floundered early in the Premier League, sitting 14th despite a summer of high-profile signings,

There have been relentless criticisms from legends like Wayne Rooney and pundits such as Jamie Carragher towards Amorim

New arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are seen as the sparks United need, bringing creativity and energy

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has urged his squad to embrace risk and flair as the club struggles with a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

Despite a busy summer that saw Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo arrive at Old Trafford, the Red Devils currently sit 14th in the table, far below fan expectations.

After finishing 15th last season, optimism surrounded United during the off-season. New signings raised hopes of a revival, yet results have been underwhelming.

The team has collected just seven points from six league matches and suffered a shocking Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town in a penalty shoot-out that ended 12-11.

As such, criticism of Amorim has been loud and relentless, with club legend Wayne Rooney suggesting the manager did not deserve the job, while pundit Jamie Carragher described his tenure as a disaster, as featured by ESPN.

Amorim wants Man United players to improve

Amid mounting pressure, Amorim has remained committed to his tactical approach, sticking with his 3-4-3 formation.

However, he insists the squad needs players willing to take risks and show character during tough times, as noted by Goal. He believes the team lacks players who are willing to challenge themselves and make bold moves on the pitch.

Amorim also highlighted new signing Matheus Cunha as a player capable of inspiring the squad. He described Cunha as someone who can take initiative, move freely across the field, and create opportunities regardless of the circumstances.

Moreover, the ex-Sporting CP boss praised Bryan Mbeumo, noting that players from different backgrounds can bring fresh dynamism and spark to the team. Mbeumo’s determination and Cunha’s willingness to fight for the ball are examples of the type of character United need to leave past failures behind and focus on the future.

Mixed feelings at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans have been vocal online, sharing a mix of frustration and hope, with some of the comments stated below.

@Aplus7 said:

''Manchester United desperately need players who aren’t afraid to take risks and show creativity.''

@RAULL reacted:

''The team has too many cautious performers. Cunha and Mbeumo might spark some energy, but Amorim has to trust them fully and let them play freely.''

@Amneysi also said:

''Honestly, it’s frustrating watching United struggle after a summer of signings. We expected more fire and passion on the pitch.''

@Benaggasy commented:

''If the players don’t start stepping up, we could be looking at another disappointing season. The fans deserve more effort and commitment.''

Amorim stressed character ahead of Chelsea Clash

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh covered Ruben Amorim's pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The manager discussed his tactical approach and stressed the need for his players to show character and determination on the pitch.

