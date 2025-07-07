Wayne Rooney: Manchester United Legend Reportdedly Lands £800,000 Job Outside Management
- Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has reportedly secured an £800,000 deal, and surprisingly, it’s not in coaching
- The former Premier League striker amassed 306 goals in his club career and is regarded as one of the most respected figures in world football
- Wayne Rooney has found limited success in management after leading four different lower-tier football clubs
Manchester United legend and former England international Wayne Rooney has reportedly landed an £800,000 contract and it is not a coaching or a management job.
The England national football team's all-time leading scorer appears to be taking a step back from management, at least for now.
After a turbulent spell in the Championship, Rooney is now set to make waves off the pitch in a new role that’s likely to showcase his football brain in a fresh light.
Rooney’s managerial career began with promise. His time as player-manager at Derby County earned him praise for steadying the ship amid financial chaos.
However, what followed was a stark contrast. At both Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, the former Premier League attacker struggled to make a positive impact, with both tenures ending prematurely after poor runs of form.
The Championship proved a tough proving ground, and while his passion for coaching remains evident, it seems that for now, Rooney is pressing pause on that chapter of his footballing journey.
Wayne Rooney as a pundit
According to GOAL, despite the challenges in the dugout, Rooney has begun carving a new identity as a media personality.
Viewers have already seen glimpses of his punditry skills on Match of the Day and other sports coverage. Now, those appearances look set to become more regular.
Those who’ve worked with him behind the scenes describe Rooney as relaxed, analytical, and surprisingly witty.
That mix of insight and personality is reportedly what convinced BBC executives to bring him on board more permanently.
Rooney’s deep understanding of the game, particularly at the highest level, makes him a valuable addition to any broadcast lineup.
Rooney and Coleen: A couple in the media
Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has become a major media presence in her own right, particularly following the viral success of the "Wagatha Christie" trial and her subsequent Disney+ documentary.
Now, the couple is doubling down on their media presence, signing high-profile deals that place them firmly in the entertainment spotlight.
Together, they are being dubbed one of the UK's most influential media couples, blending sports, entertainment, and family life into a brand that's set to attract even more attention in the coming years.
Rooney secures £800,000 Match of the Day contract
According to SPORTbible, Wayne Rooney has signed a two-year deal with the BBC to become a regular figure on Match of the Day, reportedly worth £800,000.
The agreement includes a key role in the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
With Gary Lineker stepping down after 25 years, the BBC is entering a new era. Rooney joins an updated roster of presenters and pundits, including Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan, ready to reshape football coverage for a new generation.
According to sources, the deal also includes an option to extend for a further two years, signaling the BBC’s long-term faith in Rooney’s on-screen presence.
If this marks the end of Rooney’s journey in management, it also marks the beginning of a promising second act—this time under the bright lights of the studio rather than the pressure of the touchline.
