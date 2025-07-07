Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has reportedly secured an £800,000 deal, and surprisingly, it’s not in coaching

The former Premier League striker amassed 306 goals in his club career and is regarded as one of the most respected figures in world football

Wayne Rooney has found limited success in management after leading four different lower-tier football clubs

Manchester United legend and former England international Wayne Rooney has reportedly landed an £800,000 contract and it is not a coaching or a management job.

The England national football team's all-time leading scorer appears to be taking a step back from management, at least for now.

Pictured: Wayne Rooney. Image credit: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

After a turbulent spell in the Championship, Rooney is now set to make waves off the pitch in a new role that’s likely to showcase his football brain in a fresh light.

Rooney’s managerial career began with promise. His time as player-manager at Derby County earned him praise for steadying the ship amid financial chaos.

However, what followed was a stark contrast. At both Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, the former Premier League attacker struggled to make a positive impact, with both tenures ending prematurely after poor runs of form.

The Championship proved a tough proving ground, and while his passion for coaching remains evident, it seems that for now, Rooney is pressing pause on that chapter of his footballing journey.

Wayne Rooney as a pundit

According to GOAL, despite the challenges in the dugout, Rooney has begun carving a new identity as a media personality.

Viewers have already seen glimpses of his punditry skills on Match of the Day and other sports coverage. Now, those appearances look set to become more regular.

Those who’ve worked with him behind the scenes describe Rooney as relaxed, analytical, and surprisingly witty.

That mix of insight and personality is reportedly what convinced BBC executives to bring him on board more permanently.

Rooney’s deep understanding of the game, particularly at the highest level, makes him a valuable addition to any broadcast lineup.

Rooney and Coleen: A couple in the media

Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has become a major media presence in her own right, particularly following the viral success of the "Wagatha Christie" trial and her subsequent Disney+ documentary.

Now, the couple is doubling down on their media presence, signing high-profile deals that place them firmly in the entertainment spotlight.

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney attend the launch of Coleen Rooney x Applied Nutrition Wellness Range at White City House on January 16, 2025. Image credit: Jo Hale

Source: Getty Images

Together, they are being dubbed one of the UK's most influential media couples, blending sports, entertainment, and family life into a brand that's set to attract even more attention in the coming years.

Rooney secures £800,000 Match of the Day contract

According to SPORTbible, Wayne Rooney has signed a two-year deal with the BBC to become a regular figure on Match of the Day, reportedly worth £800,000.

The agreement includes a key role in the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With Gary Lineker stepping down after 25 years, the BBC is entering a new era. Rooney joins an updated roster of presenters and pundits, including Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, and Gabby Logan, ready to reshape football coverage for a new generation.

According to sources, the deal also includes an option to extend for a further two years, signaling the BBC’s long-term faith in Rooney’s on-screen presence.

If this marks the end of Rooney’s journey in management, it also marks the beginning of a promising second act—this time under the bright lights of the studio rather than the pressure of the touchline.

Rooney speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's quality

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Wayne Rooney's honest admission regarding the quality and pedigree of his former Manchester United teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former England international weighed in on the long-standing debate over which of the two strikers was superior, delivering a verdict that sparked mixed reactions among fans.

