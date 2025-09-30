Kylian Mbappe stole the spotlight with a brilliant hat-trick as Real Madrid crushed FC Kairat 5-0 in the Champions League

The French superstar has now scored 57 goals in just 68 games since joining Los Blancos last summer, continuing his unstoppable form

Fans and pundits are hailing Mbappe as the ultimate game-changer, with many tipping him as an early 2026 Ballon d’Or favorite

Kylian Mbappe delivered a stunning performance, netting a hat-trick to guide Real Madrid to a commanding 5-0 victory over FC Kairat in the Champions League on Tuesday, September 30.

Madrid had a scare just 15 seconds in, when Dastan Satpaev’s weak header was gratefully collected by Thibaut Courtois. That early chance sparked the visitors into life, and the next 20 minutes were filled with relentless pressure and attempts on goal.

Kylian Mbappe scores a hat-trick of three goals as Real Madrid dominate Kairat Almaty in a 2025/26 UEFA CL match on September 30, 2025 at Almaty Central Stadium. Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun

Source: Getty Images

According to Flashscore, the opener arrived from the penalty spot after Franco Mastantuono pounced on a long clearance, only to be clattered by the onrushing goalkeeper. Mbappe stepped up calmly and converted.

From then on, Los Blancos took full control. The second half belonged to Mbappe, who added two more clinical finishes to complete his treble and kill the game off. Eduardo Camavinga added a fine header before Brahim Diaz rounded off the rout with Madrid’s fifth.

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid goals

Kylian Mbappe’s numbers for Real Madrid are nothing short of extraordinary. Since joining the Spanish giants last summer, the French superstar has smashed 57 goals in just 68 appearances across all competitions, including Tuesday's masterclass against Kairat Almaty.

His debut campaign was sensational, bagging 44 goals to fire Los Blancos to glory and clinch the La Liga Golden Boot, as noted by Wikipedia. This season, he has picked up right where he left off, already netting 13 times in only nine matches. Mbappe’s explosive pace, ruthless finishing, and ability to step up on the biggest nights make him the ultimate game-changer. Simply put, he is on unstoppable form.

Fans react to Mbappe's hat-trick vs Kairat

MeanwhiMbappe’s blistering start has sent fans and pundits into overdrive. Supporters have flooded social media to hail his remarkable consistency, tipping him as an early Ballon d’Or frontrunner.

@Gozoa commented:

''Kylian Mbappe is simply unbelievable! To hit 57 goals in just over a season shows he’s not just world-class but generational. Madrid finally have a superstar who can decide games consistently like Cristiano Ronaldo once did.”

@Komen0 said:

“Every time Mbappe touches the ball, something magical happens. Thirteen goals in nine games this season is insane. He’s rewriting records at Real Madrid, and at only 26, the scary part is he’s only getting better.”

@Poiuy33 also wrote:

“Madridistas are blessed to witness Mbappe in full flow. His speed, finishing, and confidence are unmatched right now. Winning La Liga’s top scorer last season and starting this campaign even stronger proves he’s the best in the world.”

Kylian Mbappe is favourite to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the leading frontrunner for the 2026 Ballon d’Or thanks to his blistering form and remarkable scoring record with Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh