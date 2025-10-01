Andre Ayew has returned to his roots at Nania FC, where he rolled back the years by netting a trademark header in training

The 35-year-old has been without a club since parting ways with French side Le Havre in the summer and is currently weighing his options

Among the suggestions on the table is a potential move to Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak

Former Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has made a sentimental return to Nania FC, the Division One club founded and financed by his legendary father, Abedi Ayew Pele.

The 35-year-old, who has been without a club since parting ways with French side Le Havre on July 1, is keeping fit with his father’s team as he considers his next step.

Andre Ayew scores a trademark goal reminiscent of his strike against Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: Pool/Getty, officialmeatpie18/Instagram and Alex Livesey - FIFA/Getty.

Andre Ayew scores trademark header at Nania FC

In training, Ayew reminded onlookers of his trademark quality. Though he may have lost some of the pace and flair that once defined him, his sharpness in front of goal remains intact.

During a recent session, the ex-Marseille forward, who once admitted his Twi needs improvement, met a perfect cross and powered home a header, a finish that drew applause from those watching.

After scoring, he acknowledged the delivery with a simple thumbs-up, a gesture that stirred memories of his prime years.

The moment quickly found its way online, where supporters expressed their admiration.

One fan, kofitwumasi72, reminisced:

"Same goal he scored against Germany 🇩🇪 World Cup"

Another, barn.ey7858, shared a personal memory, writing,

“I’ve trained there before; it’s a cool place.”

Alhaji bukabuka summed up with emojis:

For Ghana’s most capped player, the goal was more than a training ground highlight. It highlighted his efficiency with his head, as noted by Transfermarkt.

The goal was reminiscent of his header against Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Andre Ayew told to join Hearts of Oak

While Ayew weighs his options abroad, some believe a return home could be his best bet.

Ghanaian journalist Raymond Nyamador has urged the veteran to join Hearts of Oak, arguing that a stint in the local league would boost his chances of a Black Stars recall.

“If Dede truly wants to return to the national team setup with the 2026 World Cup approaching, Hearts of Oak is the right move. Performing in the domestic league will make him more accessible to the selectors and the supporters,” Nyamador explained.

He further suggested that such a move would mirror the path of Sulley Muntari, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and Samuel Inkoom, who all returned home late in their careers to contribute to local football.

For Ayew, a decision on his future looms, but his commitment to staying fit shows he is far from ready to hang up his boots, per the BBC.

Andre Ayew has been clubless after leaving Le Havre in the summer. Photo by Franco Arland.

Ayew spotted watching Hearts of Oak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew and Sharaf Mahama were spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium during Hearts of Oak’s Ghana Premier League opener against Hohoe United.

The pair, dressed in all-black casual outfits, took their seats in the VIP section, instantly drawing attention from fans eager to catch a glimpse of the high-profile guests.

