Qarabag Forward Emmanuel Addai Makes History With UCL 2025/26 Goal
- Emmanuel Addai has etched his name into history in the ongoing 2025/26 UEFA Champions League with Azerbaijan champions Qarabag
- He played a pivotal role in guiding the club to their second victory in Europe’s premier competition
- The Kumasi-born forward is one of seven Ghanaian footballers featuring in this season’s Champions League
Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Addai has written his name in the history of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League after scoring a stunning goal for Qarabag.
The 24-year-old came off the bench to find the back of the net as the Azerbaijan champions continued their impressive run in Europe with a commanding victory over FC Copenhagen.
Emmanuel Addai scores in Qarabag's victory
It was a moment of pure brilliance. Addai picked up a pass from Nariman Akhundzade and charged into the opposition box, only to be met by a wall of defenders.
Instead of panicking, the Kumasi-born attacker showed composure beyond his years.
He twisted and turned in search of space before executing his own version of the famous Zinedine Zidane roulette to shrug off the pressure.
With one final touch, the JMG Academy graduate unleashed a rocket of a shot that left the goalkeeper helpless, sealing Qarabag’s second goal of the night.
The strike sent more than 30,000 fans inside the Tofiq Bahramov stadium into wild celebrations.
Watch the video:
It also wrapped up the points after French forward Abdellah Zoubir had opened the scoring in the first half.
Addai becomes first Ghanaian to score in 2025/26 UCL
Beyond securing victory for Qarabag, Addai’s strike carried national significance.
He became the first Ghanaian to score in this season’s competition, according to sports journalist Owraku Ampofo.
Check out the post by Ampofo on X:
By extension, Addai's strike is the first goal scored by a Ghanaian in Europe's premier club competition since Mohammed Salisu netted for AS Monaco in a 2-2 draw against Dinamo Zagreb in October 2024.
The milestone sparked excitement among supporters, with many taking to social media to celebrate his achievement.
@DrAlakbarov wrote:
"Happy for him. Hard worker."
@gyanpaddy hailed:
"It’s a very beautiful goal."
@yarurui1975 added:
"That's awesome for Addai! Reminds me of that great analysis Alexander Stone did on underdog teams making an impact in the Champions League. Qarabag are on fire!"
@lukaku_romelu90 prayed:
"May he be great."
Addai's performance follows that of Mohammed Kudus' impressive cameo for Tottenham against Bodo/Glimt.
His rise has been one of the bright spots of the campaign, with the forward featuring in 12 matches across all competitions and netting twice so far, as cited by Transfermarkt.
He is one of seven Ghanaians involved in this season’s Champions League, and his next challenge will be a mouthwatering clash against Athletic Bilbao, led by Black Stars striker Inaki Williams.
5 Ghanaians who have won the UCL
In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh highlighted five Ghanaian players who have already had the honour of lifting the iconic big-eared trophy.
With several more in the running this season, expectations are high for another breakthrough.
