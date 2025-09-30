Following Ousmane Dembele’s triumph as the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, focus has quickly turned to the next chapter.

The race for the 2026 award is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years, with seasoned icons and rising talents determined to carve their place in football history.

From seasoned icons like Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland to rising sensations such as Lamine Yamal and Cole Palmer, the race is wide open — and it could produce a new face among the game’s immortals.

Check out out YEN.com.gh's 10-man list of potential 2026 Ballon d'Or contenders below.

1. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Still one of the world’s most feared forwards, Mbappe just hit a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-0 Champions League victory away at Kairat Almaty to increase his tally of goals to 13 this season.

His explosive pace, crucial goals, and starring role at Los Blancos put him at the front of many 2026 predictions, as noted by Scores24.

If he delivers in both La Liga and the Champions League, he may finally land the trophy many believe he deserves.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Many see him as a rising star who could challenge for the Ballon d’Or if he keeps performing at a top level throughout the 2025-26 season, as featured by Scores24.

Having missed out on the 2025 crown to Ousmane Dembele, finishing as runner-up, all signs point to Lamine Yamal setting his sights on the ultimate prize in 2026 — and the best part is, he has all the talent to make it happen.

3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The Norwegian continues to rank among football’s deadliest finishers. Should Manchester City challenge on all fronts, Haaland’s knack for delivering in crucial matches could propel him into the Ballon d’Or spotlight. He’s already being tipped as an early contender.

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah’s trademark consistency remains his biggest asset, but Liverpool’s early Champions League exit last season hampered his 2025 Ballon d’Or chances.

According to CBS Sports, if the Egyptian continues producing goals and assists while guiding Liverpool deep into Europe, he could mount a strong case for 2026.

5. Raphinha (Barcelona)

Already in the mix in the 2025 award, Raphinha’s creative impact, goal contributions, and ability to shine in big moments make him a name to watch.

Ultimately, the Brazilian's chances hinges on his individual brilliance as well as Barcelona's performance in Europe.

6. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Usually mentioned among “outside chances,” Palmer has shown flashes that suggest he could break into Ballon d’Or contention. With growth, consistency, and trophies, he may just emerge as a dark horse.

7. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

It may be unlikely for Dembele to secure consecutive Ballon d’Or titles, but his form and status as the reigning winner keep him firmly in the conversation. History shows that defending champions always command respect—can he emulate Messi’s feat?

8. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

The Georgian winger continues to captivate with his dazzling dribbling and flashes of brilliance. Surrounded by PSG’s galaxy of stars, Kvaratskhelia could thrive under the spotlight, using big-stage performances to strengthen his Ballon d’Or credentials.

9. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Long viewed as a future Ballon d’Or winner, Vinícius combines blistering pace, flair, and a lethal goal threat. Should Real Madrid excel both in Europe and domestically, the Brazilian will undoubtedly be among the strongest candidates.

10. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

One of Serie A’s most consistent strikers, Lautaro has the quality to mount a serious challenge. A campaign filled with decisive goals in key fixtures could see the Argentine forward emerge as a dark-horse contender.

