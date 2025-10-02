Nuno Mendes flipped the script in style, shutting down danger before turning creator in the second half

Barcelona’s star boy faded as PSG’s full-back stole the spotlight with energy, confidence, and a decisive attacking contribution

Paris Saint-Germain put up a spirited performance to come from a goal down to register a crucial away victory

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) pulled off a dramatic comeback in Catalunya, edging Barcelona 2-1 in a pulsating Champions League clash on Wednesday night, October 1, with Lamine Yamal failing to step up.

The hosts drew first blood in the 19th minute when Ferran Torres turned in Marcus Rashford’s cross after earlier being denied twice by Achraf Hakimi and Illia Zabarnyi.

PSG, however, responded before the break. Nuno Mendes surged down the left and set up teenager Senny Mayulu, who calmly finished for his first Champions League goal on his full debut in the 38th, as noted by Flashscore.

After the restart, PSG took control. Ibrahim Mbaye, Bradley Barcola and Hakimi all went close, while Hakimi also produced a vital goal-line clearance to deny Dani Olmo. Substitute Lee Kang-in nearly grabbed the lead with a dazzling solo run, only to see his strike crash against the post in the 84th minute.

Just when the game looked destined for a draw, Hakimi delivered a perfect cross in the 90th minute that substitute Gonçalo Ramos tucked away, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling fans, as cited by PSG's official website.

Mendes dominates Lamine Yamal battle again

While the game ended in Paris’s favour, much of the post-match conversation centred on the individual duel between Lamine Yamal and Nuno Mendes.

Lamine Yamal and Nuno Mendes during the UEFA CL 2025/26 match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on October 1, 2025. Image credit: Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

Several fans voiced frustration at Yamal’s quiet display, arguing the teenager failed to impose himself when confronted with Mendes’s relentless pace and physicality.

The Portuguese full-back, named Man of the Match, once again came out on top, just as he had in the UEFA Nations League meeting between Portugal and Spain, where he similarly nullified the Barcelona prodigy.

@Jacklaev said:

''Nuno mendes show him a pressure. He has flopped in this match.''

@Bigmiles reacted:

''Bro hyped himself too much like a final boss… turned out to be the tutorial level.''

@Balalcki wrote:

''PSG showed real character tonight, especially Nuno Mendes who proved that he is the best left back in the game now. Yamal in his pocket.''

@KwameAte also wrote:

''Lamine Yamal struggled badly again against Nuno Mendes, who completely dominated him and rightfully deserved Man of the Match honours.''

@Flaminiou also commented:

''Incredible atmosphere at Montjuïc! PSG’s young squad silenced critics, and Ramos’ goal will be remembered as a defining Champions League moment.''

@Poki88 wrote:

''Yamal completely vanished in this game; Mendes pocketed him all night. For all the hype, he still struggles in big duels.''

@Dr.Best said:

''Mendes no just rate yamal at all . Bäbä got an assist playing as a defender and turned to attacker second half . ecause There was nothing for him to defend in second half so he switched to an attacker while yamal became the defender.''

Nuno Mendes shines against Yamal again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted a key moment where Nuno Mendes outclassed Lamine Yamal, underlining his dominance in their duel.

That incident summed up the night, with Mendes once again proving superior and forcing Barcelona’s prodigy into a quiet performance.

