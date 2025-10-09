The Black Stars dominated the Central African Republic in Meknes, leaving them on the brink of securing their spot at the 2026 World Cup

19 countries have confirmed their place at the historic 48-team World Cup to take place across three countries for the first time

Three African nations have qualified for next year's tournament as Mohammed Salah stole the show in Casablanca

The race to secure spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is intensifying across every continent, including Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, North America, and Oceania.

As of October 9, 2025, 19 nations have already secured their spots in the 48-team tournament.

19 nations have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as of October 9, 2025. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

At the previous edition in Qatar in 2022, Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory, defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the final at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022. Argentina will now look to defend that remarkable achievement in 2026, having booked their place at next year's historic World Cup.

In terms of the nine African slots, the North African trio of Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt has secured its places, meaning six berths are remaining to contest for during the final and tenth CAF Matchday games this weekend.

According to FIFA, Egypt dominated Djibouti 3-0 in Casablanca on Tuesday, as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored twice to help his national team secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, as cited by the BBC.

Meanwhile, Ghana is on the verge of joining them, needing just a draw against in their final qualifier to officially confirm their qualification.

The Black Stars reinforced their dominance in Group I with a commanding 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic in Meknes on Tuesday, leaving them atop the group with 22 points, while Madagascar trails in second with 19 points.

AS Monaco central defender Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring with a bullet header in the 21st minute before second-half goals from Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, captain Jordan Ayew, and substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana condemned Les Fauves to their sixth defeat of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The four-time African champions will host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium this Sunday, October 12, for their final qualification match. On top of their group and with a superior goal difference of +16, the Black Stars are as good as qualified, but they would need to avoid any sort of complacency.

48 countries will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a first in the history of the tournament. Image credit: ORL

Source: Getty Images

Qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

1. USA

2. Canada

3. Mexico

4. Argentina

5. Brazil

6. Japan

7. New Zealand

8. Uzbekistan

9. South Korea

10. Iran

11. Jordan

12. Australia

13. Ecuador

14. Paraguay

15. Colombia

16. Uruguay

17. Morocco

18. Tunisia

19. Egypt

Has Ghana qualified for 2026 World Cup?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a detailed explainer breaking down Ghana’s World Cup qualification status following their stunning 5-0 masterclass against the Central African Republic in Meknes.

The Black Stars’ dominant performance has put them on the brink of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, needing just a draw against Comoros in Accra to make history.

