Nine African countries have automatically punched their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A blend of grit, class, and tactical brilliance underlined the qualification of these African sides, including one debutant

The Black Stars of Ghana confirmed their place at the 2026 World Cup with a narrow home victory against Comoros

Nine African teams have directly qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the completion of the first round of the CAF qualifiers on Tuesday, with four countries advancing to the inter-confederation playoffs.

YEN.com.gh has looked at the full list of the nine African countries that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup below, in the order they advanced.

African countries qualified for 2026 World Cup

1. Morocco

According to ESPN, Morocco were the first African nation to book their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a flawless campaign in Group E. The Atlas Lions were simply untouchable, collecting 24 points from eight matches to finish miles ahead of their rivals.

Under Walid Regragui, Morocco showcased the perfect blend of tactical discipline and attacking artistry, spearheaded by stars Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, and Hakim Ziyech.

2. Tunisia

Meanwhile, Tunisia demonstrated their remarkable consistency by cruising to the top of Group H with 28 points from 10 matches. The Carthage Eagles, guided by coach Sami Trabelsi, relied on their signature defensive structure and cohesive team play, hallmarks of their football identity.

Blending experienced campaigners with emerging talent, Tunisia’s qualification for a seventh World Cup looked smooth and assured. While others battled to the wire, Trabelsi’s men quietly went about their business. Fans are now eager to see how Tunisia will fare across the USA, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

3. Egypt

Joining them is Mohamed Salah's Egypt, who became the third African side to confirm their 2026 World Cup ticket with a 3–0 win over Djibouti in Casablanca on October 8.

Captain Salah led from the front, netting twice to guide the Pharaohs to their fifth appearance at the global showpiece. According to Al Jazeera, Egypt impressed with a strong balance between defensive stability and clinical attacking play.

The chemistry between the Liverpool ace, Omar Marmoush, and Mostafa Mohamed has reignited belief in another memorable campaign. This qualification also feels like redemption for missing out on Qatar 2022, a statement that Egypt remain one of Africa’s true football powerhouses.

4. Algeria

In another exciting North African development, Algeria sealed their qualification in style with a 3-0 away win over Somalia on October 9. It took just seven minutes for Mohamed Amoura to open the scoring before Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead in the 19th minute.

Amoura then struck again in the second half to complete his brace and send the 2019 AFCON champions back to the world stage. The result underscores Algeria’s resurgence under Mahrez’s leadership, as Les Fennecs look to reclaim their place among football’s elite.

5. Ghana

Following closely behind is the Black Stars of Ghana, who clinched their fifth World Cup qualification after a tense 1-0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 12, with Mohammed Kudus scoring the decisive goal.

Otto Addo’s side had earlier crushed the Central African Republic 5-0 in Morocco before wrapping up their campaign on home soil.

Ghana topped Group I with 23 points from 10 games, confirming their spot at the 2026 finals. The result marks a triumphant return to form for the four-time African champions, whose blend of youth and experience promises excitement in North America.

6. Cape Verde

Also securing a spot is debutants Cape Verde, who became Africa’s newest qualifier after a commanding 3-0 victory over Eswatini on October 13, as reported by the BBC.

The Blue Sharks have made history as the second-smallest nation ever to reach a FIFA World Cup, following Iceland’s trailblazing feat. Their disciplined, attacking football has earned admiration across the continent, and they’ll now carry the hopes of smaller nations into the global spotlight.

7. South Africa

Adding to the list is the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, who outclassed Rwanda 3-0 on Tuesday, October 14, to qualify for their first World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha put them ahead in five minutes, Oswin Appollis, also a Pirates player, made it 2-0 in the 26th minute before a third Orlando Pirates figure, Evidence Makgopa, sealed the big win with a 72nd-minute effort.

8. Senegal

Not to be left out of the jubilation, the Teranga Lions dominated Mauritania 4-0 on Tuesday, as Al-Nassr attacker Sadio Mane hit a superb brace.

The other goals came from the boots of Iliman Ndiaye and Habib Diallo as Senegal qualified in a grand style, amassing 24 points in 10 qualifying matches.

Let's see if they can repeat their historic Korea-Japan 2002 performance in the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.

9. Ivory Coast

Rounding the list is the reigning African champions Ivory Coast. Les Elephants were in excellent form on the road against Kenya on October 14, picking up a 3-0 triumph to top Group F with 26 points in 10 games.

Ex-Barcelona star Franck Kessie opened the scoring in the 7th minute. Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig doubled the tally in the second half before Manchester United winger Amad Diallo netted in the 84th minute to complete the rout.

In the meantime, Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon, and Nigeria have advanced to play-offs to determine the sole CAF representative at the inter-confederation play-offs.

