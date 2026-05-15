Seamus Coleman to leave Everton after 17 years, ending a remarkable £60,000 move from Sligo Rovers in 2009

The 37-year-old right-back leaves as one of Everton’s most experienced players, with 433 appearances and 140 matches as captain

Coleman bid an emotional farewell, thanking supporters and staff, while hinting at a possible future role in coaching

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Seamus Coleman has announced he will leave Everton at the end of the current season, bringing an end to 17 years with the Toffees.

The 37-year-old joined from Sligo Rovers in 2009 for £60,000 and went on to become one of the club’s most respected captains and long-serving players.

Seamus Coleman announces that he will leave Everton at the end of the 2025/26 season after spending 17 years in the Premier League. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Seamus Coleman to leave Everton after 17 years

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Coleman said:

“After more than 17 years at this great football club, I've decided this season will be my last as a player here.” He also added: “My love for Everton is something you all know about – and I've got a huge love for Ireland as well.”

The Everton skipper, who has made 140 appearances as captain, thanked supporters, teammates, and staff for their support throughout his career.

The iconic full-back, who has made 433 appearances for Everton, said:

“I want to thank the fans for their unbelievable support. You've helped me in more ways than you could imagine.”

Meanwhile, Coleman confirmed he will take time to consider his next steps after retirement from playing.

Everton manager David Moyes has previously suggested there could still be a role for him at the club in a coaching or off-field capacity.

Man City-Arsenal Premier League title race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Arsenal is heating up, with two matches remaining to close the 2025/26 season.

Source: YEN.com.gh