Mustapha Gbande has criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over its investigation into NDC National Organiser Joseph Yamin

He argued that Yamin has been unfairly targeted despite his long-standing service to the party and challenged authorities to produce evidence

Gbande further described the probe as unjust and flawed, insisting that without concrete proof, the accusations amount to a miscarriage of fairness

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The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has condemned the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), headed by Raymond Archer, for its investigation into the party’s National Organiser, Joseph Yamin.

Gbande dismissed allegations linking Yamin to illegal mining, also known as galamsey, as meritless, describing the probe as a betrayal of a dedicated party stalwart.

The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, issues a strong warning to the EOCO boss, Raymond Archer. Photo credit: Mustapha Gbande & Raymond Archer/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Onua TV on Monday, May 11, 2026, Gbande argued that Yamin has been unfairly targeted despite his extensive sacrifices for the NDC.

In a report by GhanaWeb, he characterised EOCO’s actions as a display of ingratitude, warning that, “You don’t treat the hand that has fed you like that.”

Mustapha Gbande claims no evidence against Yamin

The investigation follows a directive from the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, to probe specific NDC executives who are allegedly involved in galamsey.

Gbande consequently challenged EOCO and the Attorney General to produce concrete proof, asserting that if any evidence existed, both he and Yamin should be jailed. He insisted that, without such facts, the accusations remain baseless.

Urging full disclosure, Gbande called on officials to release any reports cited against Yamin.

He maintained that the National Organiser is being forced to fight a groundless legal battle, labelling the entire investigative process morally and procedurally flawed.

NDC Deputy General Secretary Issues Strong Warning to EOCO Boss Raymond Archer Over Galamsey Investigations

AG directs EOCO to probe Joseph Yamin

It will be recalled that YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Attorney General had instructed EOCO to investigate Yakubu Abanga and Joseph Yamin over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The probe, stemming from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report, sought to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated.

EOCO was tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s natural resources.

Source: YEN.com.gh