A small African nation has defied odds to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in its entire football history

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature an expanded format of 48 teams, up from the traditional 32

This marks the first time since 2002 that the tournament will be jointly hosted, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico sharing duties

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A nation with a population smaller than Accra or Kumasi has made history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the very first time.

The 2026 tournament, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will kick off on June 11 and run until July 19.

African country becomes the second smallest country to ever qualify for a World Cup. Photos: @espn/@foxsoccer.

Source: Twitter

This will mark the 23rd edition of the World Cup, and the first ever to feature an expanded line-up of 48 participating nations.

World Cup qualification is reaching its climax as nations across the globe fight for a spot in football’s biggest event.

In the buildup to the 2026 tournament, countries have been battling through intense qualifying rounds to book their ticket to the sport’s grandest stage.

So far, Ghana has advanced to next year’s World Cup, joining fellow African representatives Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Algeria.

Global powerhouses such as reigning champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil, and Japan have also secured qualification, while European heavyweights Spain, England, France, and Germany are closing in on their spots for next summer’s tournament.

Small African country qualifies for World Cup

On Monday, one of the smallest nations in the world achieved a monumental milestone by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Cape Verde has made history by becoming the second-smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after defeating Eswatini 3-0 on home soil, per The BBC.

The Blue Sharks sealed their spot at the 2026 finals with an emphatic victory, courtesy of goals from Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo, and Stopira’s stoppage-time strike.

The result saw Cape Verde finish top of their qualifying group, edging out African heavyweights Cameroon to secure their first-ever World Cup appearance.

An archipelago of 10 islands off the coast of West Africa, Cape Verde has a population of just under 525,000, according to the World Bank.

The nation gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and made its first attempt to qualify for a World Cup in 2002.

Despite their size, the Blue Sharks have already proven their growing strength on the continent, having qualified for four AFCON tournaments - 2013, 2015, 2021, and 2023 - with their best finish coming in the most recent edition, where they advanced beyond the first knockout stage.

They currently sit 70th in the FIFA world rankings.

Cape Verde writes history and becomes Africa's 6th representatives at the 2026 World Cup. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Iceland remains the only nation with a smaller population to have ever qualified for the World Cup, having done so in 2018.

Cape Verde now joins Jordan and Uzbekistan as debutants at the 2026 tournament, continuing their reputation as one of Africa’s most inspiring football stories.

African nations that have qualified

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa’s road to the World Cup is heating up, as Ghana and four North African powerhouses have already sealed their spots on football’s biggest stage.

Each of these African teams sealed qualification in impressive style, underlining their superiority and steady form throughout the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Source: YEN.com.gh