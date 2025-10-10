Mohammed Kudus sets bold ambitions at Tottenham after his big-money move from West Ham United

The Ghanaian maestro is leading at Tottenham in chance creation and assists since his £55 million move from West Ham

An ex-Asante Kotoko striker has backed Kudus for greatness but warns him to stay focused and avoid complacency as his stardom rises

Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus has spoken candidly about his main ambition since joining Tottenham Hotspur in a headline-making £55 million switch from West Ham United.

The 25-year-old midfielder has hit the ground running in North London, shining for the 2025 Europa League champions with his creativity, flair, and consistency.

Mohammed Kudus aims high after sealing blockbuster move to Tottenham Hotspur. Image credit: ghanafa, Williams

Source: Getty Images

Since linking up with former Brentford manager Thomas Frank at Tottenham, Kudus has become a vital part of Spurs’ attacking setup, leading the team in chance creation (12) and providing four assists so far, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus targets silverware with Spurs

Opening up on his ambitions to Ghanasoccernet, the Nima-born playmaker admitted that his biggest goal is to help Tottenham finally end their long trophy drought. Spurs’ last major domestic title came 17 years ago, despite last season’s Europa League triumph over Manchester United.

“I want to win something big with this club,” Kudus said, expressing his determination to bring glory back to the Lilywhites.

He noted that Tottenham are battling across multiple fronts, including the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups, and believes clinching any trophy would mark a successful season.

Beyond trophies, Kudus also stressed the importance of securing a top-four finish to ensure Champions League qualification next season, calling it a key step in Spurs’ long-term ambitions.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (L) and Mohammed Kudus after Spurs' 2-0 Premier League win at Elland Road on October 04, 2025 against Leeds United. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Stephen Manu backs Kudus to shine

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, former Asante Kotoko and BA United forward Stephen Manu expressed a strong belief in Mohammed Kudus’ potential to reach even greater heights with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, he cautioned the 25-year-old midfielder to stay grounded and avoid complacency as his career continues to soar.

''I am one of the biggest fans of Mohammed Kudus because of his style of play. He is talented and very confident on the ball. I pray that he picks up more successes at his new club. You know, at West Ham, he started strongly, but in the second season, things dried up for him. The goals and assists were not coming.''

''I do not want to see that happen to our best player again. For me, if he keeps working hard, training well, having a good sleep and rest, trust me, he will go far.'' Manu said.

Wayne Rooney hails Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Wayne Rooney’s glowing admiration for Mohammed Kudus following his sensational debut goal for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester United legend described the Ghanaian playmaker as “a joy to watch”, applauding his flair, pace, and technical brilliance, while predicting that Kudus’ stunning start would propel him to even greater success in the Premier League.

