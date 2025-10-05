Mohammed Kudus inspires Tottenham to a 2-1 win over Leeds United, scoring his debut goal and assisting Mathys Tel’s opener

A Tottenham fan’s bold prediction about Kudus scoring the match-winner comes true, going viral after the EPL match

With four assists and a goal in seven league games, Kudus continues his red-hot form as Spurs climb to third in the Premier League table

Tottenham Hotspur continued their strong start to the 2025/26 Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday, October 5, 2025.

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus was the star of the show, delivering a performance full of flair, creativity, and decisive contributions.

Kudus set the tone for the game by assisting Mathys Tel’s opener, threading a perfectly timed pass that allowed the Spurs striker to break the deadlock.

Later in the second half, the 25-year-old midfielder scored his debut goal for Tottenham, finding the back of the net with a composed finish that sealed the three points.

Pundits such as Premier League legend Wayne Rooney and fans alike praised Kudus’ performance, as his combination of assists, goal threat, and tactical awareness proved crucial in breaking down a stubborn Leeds defense, ultimately giving Spurs the edge in a tightly contested fixture.

Fan’s spot-on Kudus goal prediction goes viral

Before the match, Tottenham supporter Douglas Bagley made a prediction that captured the imagination of fellow fans. In a pre-game post, Douglas shared a selfie with Kudus at Elland Road, boldly stating that the Ghanaian star would score his first goal for Spurs, and that it would be the match-winner.

Indeed, Douglas’ prediction came true as Mohammed Kudus netted the winner in the second half, perfectly fulfilling the fan’s premonition. The accuracy of the prediction quickly went viral on social media, with many fans applauding Douglas for his foresight and connection with the player.

Douglas later posted online, celebrating Kudus’ decisive performance.

''He did score the winner!''

Meanwhile, Kudus’ match-winning display, combined with Douglas Bagley’s accurate prediction, has made Saturday’s fixture memorable nfor Tottenham’s points tally. According to the 2025/26 Premier League table, Thomas Frank's men sit 3rd with 14 points after seven matches.

With Kudus now on the scoresheet and his confidence soaring, Tottenham supporters have even more reason to be excited about what the rest of the season holds. And for Douglas Bagley, the moment will be a cherished memory forever.

For now, the 25-year-old's attention shifts to Ghana's upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against the Central African Republic in El Jadida, Morocco, and Comoros in Accra on October 8 and 12, respectively.

The Black Stars are just a single victory away from punching their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they lead the qualifying group I with 19 points, according to FIFA.

Kudus, Jordan, Partey headline Ghana's squad

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported on Otto Addo's squad announced by the Ghana Football Association for the upcoming Central African Republic and Comoros World Cup qualifiers.

The list features all the major stars of the Black Stars, such as Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Antoine Semenyo, bringing together the country’s top talent to battle for a place at the global showpiece.

