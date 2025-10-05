Wayne Rooney hails Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus as “a joy to watch” after his stunning debut goal for Tottenham

The 25-year-old dazzled Elland Road with his flair, pace, and technical brilliance, topping key stats

The Premier League legend says Kudus’ first Spurs goal will fuel his confidence to reach “the next step”

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has lavished praise on Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus following his sensational performance in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 away victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The 25-year-old attacker, who scored his debut goal for Spurs, was at the heart of everything positive for Thomas Frank’s side as they continued their strong start to the 2025/26 campaign.

As usual, Kudus dazzled the crowd with his flair, pace, and technical brilliance, helping Spurs secure a vital three points in Matchweek 7, according to the Premier League.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, Manchester United great Rooney described Kudus’ display as “a joy to watch,” emphasizing that the former West Ham and Ajax man has quickly adapted to life at Tottenham and is proving to be one of the Premier League’s most exciting players this season.

Rooney: Kudus is one of EPL's top signings

Rooney, widely regarded as one of England’s greatest-ever forwards, could not hide his admiration for the Ghanaian international.

“I think he's been in top form. You look at the stats from today's game. He is first in duels won, shots, successful dribbles, touches in the opposition's box, and sprints.

The Manchester United icon further highlighted Mohammed Kudus’ impressive stats this season. According to Transfermarkt, the Nima-born talent has tallied four assists in seven Premier League games alongside his league-leading number of successful dribbles.

According to Rooney, those numbers reflect Kudus’ individual talent and his growing influence in Tottenham’s attacking setup.

“He’s already made a huge impact at Tottenham this season. He's got four assists this season. If he continues like this, I have no doubt he’ll be one of the best performers in the Premier League this season.”

Debut goal sparks confidence boost for Kudus

Kudus’ debut goal for Spurs came at a crucial time, helping his team overcome a stubborn Leeds side in front of their home fans. The Ghanaian’s ability to combine creativity with the end product has quickly made him a fan favorite in North London.

Rooney, who notched up 253 goals in 559 appearances for Manchester United, believes the goal will inspire Kudus to reach even greater heights.

“All that was missing was the goal, and I think that goal today will push him on the next step now. He's been a really top signing.''

Kudus joint-top assister in Premier League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted a major milestone for Mohammed Kudus, noting that he had become the joint top assist provider in the Premier League, sharing the accolade with Everton's Jack Grealish.

His precise and creative setup for Mathys Tel’s opener against Leeds cemented his status as one of Tottenham’s most influential players this season.

