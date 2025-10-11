Tottenham and Thomas Frank are closely monitoring the Brentford forward as a potential summer 2026 signing

Schade could join Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, and Joao Palhinha to boost Tottenham’s Premier League ambitions

Supporters express excitement and anticipation over a familiar forward reuniting with Frank at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Frank are reportedly keeping a close watch on Brentford forward Kevin Schade, according to reports.

The German attacker, who scored 14 goals and provided five assists under current Spurs boss Frank, could be a target for a summer 2026 move.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank looks set to strengthen his attack by sign Kevin Schade to join Mohammed Kudus and the rest of the Spurs frontline. Image credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Since taking charge at Tottenham, Frank has strengthened his squad with eight new signings, including key additions Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, and Joao Palhinha. His influence is evident, with Spurs sitting third in the Premier League after seven matches, just two points behind leaders Arsenal—a remarkable turnaround from last season’s 17th-place finish under Ange Postecoglou.

According to Football 365, Frank’s familiarity with Schade could play a role in luring the forward to north London. The 74 appearances Schade made under Frank at Brentford demonstrate a strong working relationship, and a potential Spurs move could happen.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have previously shown interest in other Frank disciples. The manager pushed for Bryan Mbeumo early on, though the winger ultimately moved to Manchester United, while Yoane Wissa, another former Brentford standout, signed for Newcastle. Schade ranks 13th among Frank’s top scorers, with only Ivan Toney, Mbeumo, and Wissa ahead, but his numbers could climb significantly at Spurs.

Kevin Schade during a Germany training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between Germany and Luxembourg at adidas Homeground on October 09, 2025. Image credit: Sebastian Widmann

Source: Getty Images

Financial details remain uncertain, though Schade’s contract with Brentford runs until 2028, as noted by Sports View. Having initially joined the club for £22 million, previous reports suggest a transfer fee in the £43.5–52.2 million range could be expected if Spurs act.

Frank’s eye for talent continues to reshape Tottenham, and adding a familiar forward like Schade could further strengthen the club’s Premier League ambitions, with the likes of Kudus hitting the ground running following his move from West Ham.

Spurs fans react to Kevin Schade link

The potential signing of Kevin Schade has sparked a flurry of reactions from Tottenham supporters online. Fans are sharing their excitement, skepticism, and hopes for how the former Brentford forward could fit into Thomas Frank’s plans.

''Schade at Spurs? Absolutely love this! Frank knows how to get the best out of him, and with him and Kudus up front, we could be unstoppable.” – Alex Zeus

“I like the idea of Schade joining, but let’s be real—he needs to prove he can consistently perform at Spurs level. Still, his pace and finishing could be a huge boost.” – Jordan Milel

“Finally, Frank bringing in players he trusts. If Schade links up well with our midfield, this could be exactly the spark we need to push higher in the table.” – Sophie Lucas

“If Schade comes, we might actually challenge for the top four properly this season. Can’t wait to see him on the pitch alongside our new signings.” – Daniel Kwame

Rooney hails Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Wayne Rooney’s praise for Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus following his impressive performance against Leeds United recently.

The former England captain described Kudus as a joy to watch and commended his impact for Spurs in the Premier League.

Source: YEN.com.gh