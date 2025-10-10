Ghana has long been a fertile ground for football talent, with a proud history of producing exceptional players

In recent years, however, the Black Stars have increasingly looked to players of Ghanaian descent born abroad to strengthen the squad

As the 2026 World Cup qualification approaches, YEN.com.gh highlights five eligible stars who could add depth to Ghana’s national team

Ghana’s recent success in convincing players such as Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey to represent the nation has rekindled hope for a stronger Black Stars side.

Yet, there are still more talented footballers of Ghanaian descent who remain eligible to play for the country.

Hudson-Odoi headlines a list of Europe-born stars who could switch allegiance to Ghana. Photos by Image Photo Agency, Ben Roberts - Danehouse and Tom Dulat.

Five Europe-born stars who could choose Ghana

With Ghana's spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup all but confirmed, their inclusion could provide Otto Addo’s team with fresh energy and much-needed quality.

Here are the five foreign-born stars — including former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and ex-Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah — who could strengthen the Black Stars squad.

5. Jordi Osei-Tutu

A product of Arsenal’s academy, Jordi has long been overlooked by England due to the fierce competition for defensive spots.

The 27-year-old right back, blessed with pace, agility and composure, has all the attributes to bring stability to Ghana’s backline, as cited by Fotmob.

Watch excerpts of Jordi's performance during his time with Arsenal:

With lateral defensive weaknesses continuing to trouble the Black Stars, his experience and athleticism could make him an invaluable addition.

4. Jayden Addai

Jayden Addai, only 20, has been lighting up Serie A with Como this season.

The Purmerend born forward’s blistering runs and sharp finishing have quickly made him one of the most promising young wingers in Europe.

Watch the moment Addai destroyed his opponent:

While Ghana already boasts several wide players, Addai’s potential switch would give coach Otto Addo another dynamic option in the final third.

3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The winger has impressed with his skill and flair, but with England’s wealth of attacking options, his path to the Three Lions looks uncertain.

Ghana, however, presents a more realistic route to regular international football.

Watch a compilation of Rak-Sakyi's stint with Sheffield:

Currently in fine form with Rizespor, where he has scored twice in two appearances, according to Transfermarkt, Rak-Sakyi could be a valuable asset for the Black Stars.

2. Eddie Nketiah

Since the retirement of Asamoah Gyan, Ghana has struggled to find a consistent goal scorer.

Eddie Nketiah could finally fill that void. England’s all-time top scorer at the U21 level has yet to cement his place with the senior side, but his sharp movement and clinical finishing make him an ideal candidate to lead Ghana’s attack.

The Crystal Palace forward recently underlined his quality with a dramatic late winner against Liverpool, proving his knack for decisive goals.

1. Callum Hudson-Odoi

Among all the names on this list, Callum Hudson-Odoi stands out as the most high-profile.

The Nottingham Forest winger earned three caps for England in 2019 but remains eligible to represent Ghana, having not featured for the Three Lions in more than four years.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's last appearance for England came against Kosovo on November 17, 2019. Photo by Marcio Machado.

With time no longer on his side and the lure of the 2026 World Cup growing stronger, the 24-year-old could finally commit to the country of his father’s birth.

His creativity, dribbling flair and top-level experience would add a new dimension to Ghana’s frontline alongside Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Addai speaks about his international future

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Jayden Osei Addai has finally addressed questions about his international future, admitting that he is yet to decide whether to represent Ghana or the Netherlands at the senior level.

In a recent interview, the talented winger admitted that choosing between the two nations is a difficult decision.

