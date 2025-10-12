Jude Bellingham has reportedly been left out of Real Madrid’s 2026 calendar, sparking fan outrage on social media

The England star’s omission fuels talk of his fading status under Xabi Alonso, as the Spanish boss appears to favour other stars

Several Real Madrid supporters have blasted the decision, calling it “disrespectful” and “personal.”

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Jude Bellingham’s rocky season at Real Madrid has taken an unexpected turn after the England midfielder was left out of Los Blancos’ official 2026 calendar, sparking fresh speculation about his future at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Once the face of Real Madrid’s global marketing campaigns and a guaranteed starter, the 22-year-old has now been completely omitted from next year’s edition, a surprising decision that reflects his ongoing struggles with form, fitness, and favour under new boss Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid deliver surprise blow to leave Jude Bellingham left out of 2026 calendar. Image credit: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham missing from Real’s 2026 calendar

According to The Sun, the £10.99 Real Madrid 2026 calendar instead features rising prospects Arda Güler and Dean Huijsen, alongside experienced campaigners Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão. Just a year ago, Bellingham fronted the 2025 version, a sign of how quickly things have changed.

His absence comes amid a challenging period following his shoulder surgery, which kept him sidelined for part of the season. Since returning in September, Bellingham has started only one of Madrid’s last three matches, a 5–2 loss to Atlético Madrid, and has been reduced to substitute appearances ever since.

While Alonso has publicly praised the midfielder’s talent and adaptability, he’s opted to maintain a midfield setup currently flourishing without Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 04, 2025 in Madrid. Image credit: Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

The Real Madrid star’s frustration doesn’t end in Spain. England manager Thomas Tuchel also omitted Bellingham from the national team’s October international squad, citing his “lack of rhythm” and incomplete match fitness.

Tuchel, however, was quick to insist the former Dortmund player remains one of the finest midfielders in the world, as cited by ESPN.

This double setback, club uncertainty and national team exclusion, marks a rare dip in the career of a player who, only months ago, was untouchable for both sides.

Bellingham’s exclusion from the club calendar may seem symbolic, but it underscores a subtle shift in his standing at Real Madrid. After dazzling during his debut campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, he’s now facing fierce competition from Madrid’s next generation, including Güler and Franco Mastantuono, as Alonso reshapes the midfield for the future.

Fans react to Bellingham's Real Madrid situation

Bellingham’s exclusion from Real Madrid’s calendar hasn’t gone unnoticed by supporters, with many taking to social media to share their disbelief and sympathy.

''How can they leave Jude out? He carried this team last season!” – @MadridistaJay

“From poster boy to forgotten man. This feels personal.” – @LaLigaMan

“I hope he bounces back stronger. Jude deserves better than this treatment.” – @MYFan_99

“Dropping him from a calendar might seem small, but it says a lot about where he stands now.” – @RM_Forever

Pedri hails Jude Bellingham

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Barcelona midfielder Pedri described Jude Bellingham as the toughest Real Madrid player he has ever faced.

The Barcelona gem praised his intensity and intelligence on the ball, with the Spaniard’s words now echoing louder amid Bellingham’s surprising fall from favour at the Bernabéu.

Source: YEN.com.gh