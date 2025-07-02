The much-anticipated Bellingham brothers showdown will not happen when Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarter-final game

Jude’s Real Madrid advanced to the last eight after defeating Juventus in the Round of 16, while Jobe’s Dortmund booked their place by overcoming Monterrey

The sibling rivalry will have to wait, as Jobe has been ruled out of the match, leaving only Jude available to feature in the high-stakes encounter

The highly-awaited clash between the Bellingham brothers has been put on hold, with Jobe ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's meeting with Jude's Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup on July 5, 2025.

Los Blancos advanced as Group H winners and secured a narrow 1-0 win over Juventus in the Round of 16, while BVB topped Group F and then edged CF Monterrey 2-1 to earn their position in the last eight.

Jobe Bellingham ruled out of Jude showdown

One of the most anticipated storylines of the tournament - the potential clash between brothers Jude and Jobe Bellingham - has been ruled out.

Dortmund’s Jobe will miss the quarter-final through a one-match suspension just days before the highly-anticipated encounter, per Sports Mole.

The midfielder accumulated two yellow cards in separate matches earlier in the tournament: first against Ulsan HD and then against Monterrey.

Per FIFA, Club World Cup rules state that two bookings in different games trigger an automatic suspension, sidelining Jobe vs. Real Madrid.

To prevent players from missing the final due to yellow card accumulation, all cautions are wiped clean after the quarter-final stage.

The only scenario where a player can miss the final is by receiving a direct red card in the semi-final of the domestic tournament.

If a player has been booked once before the quarter-finals and picks up another yellow in that round, they will miss the semi-final.

For Jobe, he received his second yellow card of the tournament in the 28th minute of Dortmund's Round of 16 win over Monterrey.

His first booking had occurred in their final group-stage match against Ulsan HD - triggering an automatic one-match suspension.

Did Jobe Bellingham know he was suspended?

Sources close to the player stated that Jobe was unaware of his one-game suspension at the time.

He reportedly learned of the decision at half-time of the Monterrey match, leaving him disheartened.

Facing his older brother Jude on such a grand stage would have also been their first-ever professional meeting.

Dortmund head coach Niko Kovač and his technical staff were quick to comfort Jobe, acknowledging how difficult the missed opportunity was for the young player.

Both clubs and fans had eagerly awaited the symbolic family face-off, with a place in the semi-final on the line adding another emotional layer to the quarter-final.

