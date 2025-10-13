The Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America has drawn the attention of FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Ghana became the 21st nation to book a spot at next year’s global showpiece after edging Comoros 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium

This marks the fifth time the four-time African champions will feature at the Mundial, following appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has joined millions of fans worldwide in celebrating Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a heartfelt message, the football governing body’s leader congratulated the Black Stars and the entire nation, commending their passion throughout the qualifying campaign.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sends heartfelt message to Ghanaians. Photo credit: Ira L Black - FIFA/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA president sends message to Ghanaians

Infantino hailed Ghana’s achievement, describing it as a proud moment for the country and the African continent.

He lauded the team for securing their fifth appearance at the global showpiece, predicting that the Black Stars would once again bring flair and excitement to the tournament in North America.

Following Ghana’s qualification, Infantino shared his joy in a video message that has since struck a chord with many Ghanaians.

“Congratulations to the Black Stars on reaching the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history. Your fans will bring colours, style, and passion to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever in 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“We expect that your team will establish more global stars to follow in the footsteps of the famous team that made the quarterfinals of the tournament in South Africa in 2010, but for now, enjoy this special moment, and we cannot wait to see who the Black Stars will face when we have the final tournament draw on the 5th of December. See you very soon and well. Congratulations!”

Watch the video:

Ghana's road to the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s qualification caps off a remarkable turnaround under head coach Otto Addo.

After a turbulent start to the campaign, the Black Stars rediscovered their rhythm and consistency, finishing top of Group I with 25 points from ten matches.

Check out Otto Addo's statistics:

They won eight, drew once, and lost only a single game to seal their ticket to North America.

According to Flashscore, Madagascar finished second with 19 points, while Mali placed third with 18.

Comoros, who had often proven a tough opponent in recent years, managed fourth with 15 points, ahead of the Central African Republic and Chad, who earned just one point throughout the series.

The qualification rekindles memories of Ghana’s golden era at the 2010 World Cup, when the Black Stars came within touching distance of becoming Africa’s first semifinalists, only to fall short in heartbreaking fashion after Asamoah Gyan’s missed penalty following Luis Suárez’s infamous handball.

Though the 2014 and 2022 campaigns ended at the group stages, the latest qualification signals a fresh opportunity for redemption.

Ghana is the first sub-Saharan country to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

For Otto Addo and his men, the dream is to go beyond past disappointments and make an even deeper impact on the grandest stage.

As the countdown begins to the December 5 draw, one thing is certain — Ghana’s fifth appearance at the World Cup is more than just another qualification.

Ayew reacts to Ghana's 2026 WC qualification

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew was among the first to congratulate the Black Stars on their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following Ghana’s crucial 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, the veteran forward took to social media to share his heartfelt reaction.

Source: YEN.com.gh