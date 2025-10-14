A football club has been plunged into mourning after one of its beloved players tragically lost his life in a horrific motorbike crash

The young star, remembered by teammates and coaches as a “great friend and player,” was a key figure both on and off the pitch

His sudden passing has left the entire club, supporters, and local community devastated, as tributes continue to pour in for the talented footballer

A promising young footballer with a bright future ahead has tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

The talented 20-year-old’s life was cut heartbreakingly short just as his football journey was beginning to take off.

José Antonio Barrientos López, affectionately known as ‘Toñito’, tragically lost control of his motorbike and collided with an electricity pole while riding alone.

The youngster featured for FC Amigos in the regional Omoa League in Honduras and had reportedly caught the attention of scouts who believed he was destined for a move to a bigger South American club.

A spokesperson for FC Amigos described him as “a great friend, player, and brother within the team,” according to NeedToKnow.

Local reports indicate that the tragic accident occurred near the club’s training ground in Tulián Río on Friday night, October 10, when he collided with an electricity pole.

Despite bystanders’ efforts to save him, the young footballer sadly passed away before emergency services arrived.

Family, friends, and teammates flooded social media with emotional tributes to the young forward, sharing heartfelt messages in his memory.

He hailed from a well-known local family and was widely respected within his community.

Young footballer tragically dies in motorbike crash as club pays heartfelt tribute

According to his relatives, his body was laid in state at the Tulián Río Community Center before being laid to rest in Puerto Cortés yesterday at 2 p.m.

"Rest in peace, my Toñito. May God give strength to his entire family, such a heartbreaking loss," one friend wrote.

Another shared:

"Terrible news for his whole family. Rest in peace, young man," while a third added, "Such a pity… so young."

A fourth mourner commented:

"It’s heartbreaking how many lives are being lost to motorcycle accidents. My deepest condolences to Toñito’s family."

Tragically, José’s passing adds to the 1,424 Hondurans who have already lost their lives in road accidents this year.

