Jordan Ayew took a break from his busy schedule to enjoy a heartwarming moment with his son and Andre Ayew’s daughter

The Black Stars captain has been pivotal in Ghana’s push for a fifth World Cup appearance, contributing seven goals and seven assists so far

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Ayew could become the second member of his family to lead Ghana to football’s biggest stage

Ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros, Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew took time to enjoy a tender family moment that quickly captured fans’ hearts.

At the Alisa Hotel, the 33-year-old was seen spending quality time with his son, Kiyian, and his elder brother Andre Ayew’s daughter, creating a warm scene off the pitch.

Jordan Ayew bonds with family

In a video shared on TikTok and seen by YEN.com.gh, Ayew, dressed in a Puma-branded outfit, emerged from the hotel lobby with his young family by his side.

Kiyian, casually dressed and carrying his tablet, walked alongside his father, while Andre’s daughter joined in the cheerful gathering.

When asked "What's up?" Kiyian surprised onlookers with the mature response, "Nothing much," highlighting his composure even at a young age.

The clip showcased the close-knit bonds within the Ayew football dynasty. Smiles and laughter abounded, and the cousins’ camaraderie underscored the family’s supportive environment.

This was not Kiyian’s first appearance alongside his father during national team duties.

Last month, he was spotted at Kotoka International Airport welcoming Jordan back to the capital after a round of qualifiers.

Footage of the boy playing and training suggests he may carry forward the Ayew legacy in football.

Jordan Ayew eyes World Cup qualification

On the pitch, Jordan faces the critical responsibility of guiding Ghana to a fifth World Cup appearance.

The Leicester City attacker has been the team’s driving force throughout the qualifiers, contributing directly to 14 of Ghana’s 22 goals with seven goals and seven assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Remarkably, this makes him the most prolific player across all continents in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, surpassing global stars such as Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, who have 11 goal involvements each.

Jordan will have one final chance to add to his tally when Ghana hosts Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, as noted by Fotmob.

A draw will be enough to secure the Black Stars’ spot at the 2026 World Cup, but the stakes are high.

With the nation watching, Ayew’s blend of leadership, skill, and family values continues to inspire both on and off the field.

