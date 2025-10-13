Promising young Ghanaian actress Salamatu Mohammed has reportedly passed away.

Young actress Salamatu Mohammed reportedly passes away during childbirth. Photo source: Mohammed Mansur Madugu, SyPro Films GH

Source: Facebook

The news of the actress' untimely demise was announced by Ghanaian movie producer and director SyPro Films on his official Facebook page on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

He shared a video of the remains of the late Salamatu Mohammed being transported by her family to the cemetery for her burial.

Scenes from the cemetery showed the family and friends of the late actress in an emotional state as her coffin was being lowered into her grave.

According to SyPro Films, the young actress, who played the role of Asibi in the Quiet Village movie, which has over 1.3 million views on YouTube, passed away while welcoming her new baby at the hospital.

The movie producer and director noted that Salamatu Mohammed' child survived. He also mourned her demise with an emotional eulogy in his social media post.

He wrote:

"Rest in Peace, Salamatu Mohammed. 💔 A strong woman, a gifted actress, and a loving mother. She left this world while bringing a new life into it — her baby survived, a living reminder of her strength and love."

"We will forever remember your smile, your talent, and your kindness. Sleep well, dear Salamatu. Your light lives on through your child and your works. #RestInPeace."

The social media post announcing Salamatu Mohammed's untimely demise is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh