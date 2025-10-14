Eight nations are currently barred from the World Cup qualifiers as FIFA does not officially recognise them

Some of the countries are working towards global football membership, but are facing major resource challenges

Despite having football traditions, these nations remain excluded from global competitions like the World Cup

Despite being called the World Cup, not every country or territory gets the chance to compete on football’s biggest stage.

As the 2026 edition in the United States, Mexico, and Canada approaches, 210 nations are taking part in the qualifiers.

Yet, several countries remain sidelined due to the absence of official FIFA recognition, and YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at some of them.

For example, Congo missed two World Cup qualifying matches earlier this year after FIFA suspended its football association, FECOFOOT, according to Reuters.

Although the African nation will complete its remaining fixtures, it no longer stands a chance of progressing.

Eritrea, on the other hand, withdrew from qualification before the campaign even began, a move reportedly driven by fears that players might seek political asylum abroad amid difficult conditions back home, The Guardian reports via the BBC.

While Eritrea remains a recognised FIFA member and can return to competition at any time, eight other territories are completely ineligible to take part in World Cup qualifiers due to lacking FIFA recognition, despite having their own football teams or associations.

8 football nations missing FIFA World Cup

1. Vatican City

Football has existed within the domain of the Catholic Church for centuries, with records dating back centuries, per Inside FIFA. Despite this the Vatican is not a recognised member of FIFA or UEFA.

The men's and women's teams frequently play friendly matches, often against local Italian clubs, and football remains a popular pastime among residents of the Vatican City, including past Popes.

The successor of the late Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV, is also known for his passion for sports, including tennis, football, and baseball, and recently expressed support for Serie A side AS Roma.

2. Federated States of Micronesia

Micronesia's footballing ambitions remain stifled by logistical and resource challenges. In 2023, the country organised a futsal competition, supported by British writer Paul Watson, to promote the sport and push for FIFA membership.

However, their competitive record underscores the difficulties they face. During the 2015 Pacific Games, Micronesia's under-23 side suffered heavy defeats, conceding 114 goals across three matches, including a 46-0 loss to Vanuatu.

3. Nauru

Nauru, one of the world's smallest nations, is considered among the closest to securing membership with the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), with efforts underway to revive grassroots football on the island.

Former Reading star Dave Kitson has shown support for the project, and there have been plans for a friendly match against a Reading XI, with progress made despite this game not yet materialising, per Football Oceania.

4. Monaco

Despite its prominence in elite sports such as Formula 1 and the global reputation of AS Monaco in French football, the Principality of Monaco is not recognised by FIFA or UEFA.

Consequently, their national football team cannot compete in World Cups or European Championships and largely consists of local workers, with only a few boasting professional football experience.

5. Palau

Palau ranks as the 16th smallest country globally and currently holds the unenviable title of the second-worst football nation, per the ELO Ratings system, with only Easter Samoa behind.

Their only organised league, the Palau Soccer League, resumed in October 2024, although the country lacks a professional football infrastructure beyond its solitary dedicated football pitch.

6. Kiribati

Kiribati’s football history dates back to 1979, with participation in regional tournaments. However, their men’s team has not played competitively since 2011, and the women’s side has been inactive since 2003.

The island nation was expected to feature in the 2018 CONIFA World Football Cup, a competition for unrecognised territories, but financial constraints forced them to withdraw.

7. Tuvalu

Tuvalu has distinguished itself by maintaining both men's and women's football leagues, as well as regularly participating in the Pacific Games.

The nation is an active member of CONIFA, and some of its footballers have featured in Australia's A-League. Their top scorer, Alopou Petoa, has also played in New Zealand’s top amateur league.

8. Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands made headlines earlier this year after playing their first-ever 11-a-side football match, leaving Nauru as the only country yet to do so.

The island nation competed in the four-team Outrigger Challenge Cup, alongside the Turks and Caicos Islands, the US Virgi Islands, and Ozark United U19.

However, like several others on this list, they are not yet FIFA members, with the Marshall Islands Football Federation only being established in 2020.

FIFA could ban India from international football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA could soon hand out another major punishment in international football.

India is reportedly facing a ban over the current constitution of its football association, with the matter in court.

